Council wants answers from university presidents on campus sexual misconduct in NYC

The Dec. 15 hearing will focus on how colleges investigate misconduct allegations, discipline students found responsible, and oversee fraternities and other

City Council Speaker Julie Menin in the City Hall chambers. Menin is calling on the leaders of 10 NYC colleges and universities to testify at a Dec. 15 hearing on campus sexual misconduct and student safety.is calling on the leaders of 10 colleges and universities to explain at a hearing next month how their institutions investigate sexual assault allegations and protect students, following high-profile cases at Cornell University and the Fashion Institute of Technology.

The Dec. 15 hearing will focus on how colleges investigate misconduct allegations, discipline students found responsible, and oversee fraternities and other campus organizations.shows the 10 institutions collectively recorded 1,100 reports of sexual misconduct in 2024, but just six expulsions and 10 suspensions.found that a formal disciplinary process was sought in only 129 of those incidents, or roughly 12%. In the remaining 971, no formal disciplinary process was pursued.

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That category includes cases where a college lacked jurisdiction or proceedings could not otherwise move forward, though the data does not specify why individual cases did not proceed. Of the cases processed through institutional disciplinary procedures, respondents were found responsible in 30. The institutions also reported 15 instances of sanctions other than suspension or expulsion.

In a Nov. 9 letter to Columbia University President Jennifer Mnookin, obtained by amNewYork, Menin said that the Council wants to examine where existing campus policies fall short.

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“These incidents can leave lifelong scars, derail students’ educational pursuits, undermine confidence in institutional responses, and inflict lasting harm on individuals and campus communities alike,” Menin wrote. “The Council wants to hear directly from leading university presidents, students, faculty, survivor advocates, and other stakeholders about where existing systems fall short,” she added.

The Council is requesting testimony from the leaders of Columbia, New York University, the City University of New York, Fordham, St. John’s, Pace, Touro, The New School, Mercy University and Yeshiva University. The invitations are voluntary, according to Council officials, who said they hope the institutions will cooperate. The hearing will also look at how universities enforce the state’s 2015 Enough Is Enough law, provide support for survivors and work with law enforcement.

Students, survivors and advocates will be invited to testify alongside university officials. Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James speak Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, after Hochul appointed James as special prosecutor in the Cornell University sexual assault case. Menin specifically pointed to recent cases at Cornell and FIT as reasons for the oversight hearing.

At Cornell, a former student filed a civil lawsuit in September alleging that she was drugged and raped by a group of university students in October 2024. The lawsuit also alleges that the university failed to adequately punish those responsible. At FIT, federal prosecutors announced charges in October against a 19-year-old Bronx man accused of giving fentanyl to two students inside a Manhattan dormitory in March, leaving both unconscious and raping one of them.

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, prosecutors allege that Moises Freire falsely told the students the substance was cocaine. One of the women fell into a coma and died March 21. The other survived. Freire, who was not an FIT student, pleaded not guilty to earlier drug charges and had not yet been arraigned on the new indictment when the additional charges were announced Oct. 15.

Cornell’s main campus is in Ithaca, outside the city limits. FIT, however, is in Manhattan and operates as a community college within the State University of New York system, with the city Department of Education serving as its local sponsor. A Council official said FIT was excluded because its affiliation with SUNY limits the Council’s oversight jurisdiction. The Council has no legislation planned ahead of the hearing, officials said, but could consider new measures based on what lawmakers learn.

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