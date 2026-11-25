Powerful interests don’t always get their way.

Nearly all speakers opposed SDPD continuing to use Flock surveillance cameras during the public comments period at the San Diego City Council meeting on Nov. 16.

): The San Diego City Council’s unanimous vote to end its Flock contract, remove surveillance cameras and delete collected data is a tremendous victory for civil liberties and community power. For years, the TRUST Coalition — an alliance of local organizations and residents — worked tirelessly to expose how mass surveillance serves the interests of a growing police state, not the people.

Also read Sunnyside Police Officer Resigns After Flock System Stalking Charges

The irony is striking: Even the police union objected when it discovered surveillance data could be used against its members. Apparently, government surveillance is acceptable only when someone else is being watched. In an equitable society, our laws and rights apply equally to everyone. None of us deserves constant government monitoring, especially when national leaders demonstrate contempt for accountability and the rule of law.

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This victory belongs to the community members who organized, educated, testified and refused to give up. Organized people can defeat powerful interests!