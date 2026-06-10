Council Reopens Disputed Bridleway After Six-Year Legal Battle with Homeowners

In Little Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, county council workers removed gates and vegetation to restore a public bridleway that homeowners David and Dawn Moore had blocked for six years. The Moores, who spent over £325,000 on legal challenges and intend to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, argued the path did not cross their land. However, historical records and a definitive map confirmed the right of way through their property. The community welcomed the reopening after years of limited access for walkers, horse riders, and cyclists.

Residents of Little Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire , celebrated as council workers enforced a court order to reopen a disputed bridleway, ending a six-year legal battle with homeowners David and Dawn Moore.

The Moores, who spent approximately £325,000 on legal fees and plan to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, had blocked the public path with gates and overgrown vegetation. Despite claims that the bridleway did not cross their property, historical evidence and a definitive map confirmed its location through their 1.75-acre grounds. The enforcement action, which required an ambulance call for Dawn Moore, underscores the community's relief after years of restricted access





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Bridleway Dispute Public Right Of Way Legal Battle Hertfordshire Community Access

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Council Removes Gates to Reopen Disputed Bridleway After Six-Year Legal BattleHertfordshire County Council enforced the reopening of a public bridleway in Little Berkhamsted, dismantling barriers erected by homeowners David and Dawn Moore following a six-year legal dispute. The couple, who spent over £325,000 fighting the claim, argue the path does not cross their property, Breach House, but historical evidence and council records confirm its route. The enforcement action, which saw workers remove gates and brambles, was temporarily halted after Mrs. Moore fell ill twice. Village residents and parish officials celebrated the resolution, condemning the Moores' refusal to acknowledge the evidence and the stress inflicted on the community.

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Council Workers Remove Gates to Reopen Disputed Bridleway After Six-Year Legal BattleCouncil workers in Little Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, removed gates and brambles to reopen a public bridleway after a six-year legal dispute with homeowners David and Dawn Moore, who had blocked the path. The Moores, who spent over £325,000 on legal fees and plan to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, claim their rights have been breached. Locals celebrated the reopening, while the parish council criticized the couple for causing unnecessary stress and costs.

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