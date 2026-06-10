Council Removes Gates to Reopen Disputed Bridleway After Six-Year Legal Battle

Hertfordshire County Council enforced the reopening of a public bridleway in Little Berkhamsted, dismantling barriers erected by homeowners David and Dawn Moore following a six-year legal dispute. The couple, who spent over £325,000 fighting the claim, argue the path does not cross their property, Breach House, but historical evidence and council records confirm its route. The enforcement action, which saw workers remove gates and brambles, was temporarily halted after Mrs. Moore fell ill twice. Village residents and parish officials celebrated the resolution, condemning the Moores' refusal to acknowledge the evidence and the stress inflicted on the community.

Jubilant villagers in Little Berkhamsted , Hertfordshire , celebrated as council workers removed gates and overgrown brambles to reopen a disputed public bridleway, ending a bitter six-year legal standoff.

The homeowners, David Moore, 63, and his wife Dawn, 59, had spent approximately £325,000 on legal fees fighting to keep the path closed, arguing it did not cross their property, Breach House, a multi-million pound, six-bedroom home with parts dating to the 17th century. They purchased the 1.75-acre estate for £1.2 million in 2015 and embarked on renovations.

The couple even announced plans to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, claiming their right to enjoy their home had been breached, which could escalate costs to around £400,000. Despite a formal notice to comply, they ignored the order, prompting Hertfordshire County Council to enforce the reopening on Monday. Workers in high-visibility jackets dismantled three gates and cleared thick vegetation.

The enforcement was temporarily halted twice after Mrs. Moore, a cancer specialist who works as Dr. Dawn Carnell, reportedly fell ill; an ambulance was called each time. Mr. Moore confronted cheering onlookers filming the event, accusing them of celebrating at the expense of his wife's health. Approximately 100 years of established public use was cited by villagers and parish officials.

Parish council chairman Wayne Morris expressed relief after six-and-a-half years, stating that significant council resources were wasted defending a known truth and that the Moores' actions directly caused any health impacts on themselves. A local resident, speaking anonymously, had no sympathy, noting the six-year deprivation of access forced horse riders onto dangerous roads, especially in winter. Historical evidence was central to the case.

Nigel Adams, a former owner and the estate agent who sold the house to the Moores, confirmed he repeatedly discussed the existing bridleway during the sale. William Marques, a resident in the 1960s, also recalled using the path as a safer alternative to a dangerous road.

During a four-day Planning Inspectorate hearing, senior definitive map officer Gavin Harbour-Cooper revealed a 1956 council investigation concluded the path ran through Breach House, but a 1959 Definitive Map erroneously showed it between adjacent cottages, creating the confusion. Mr. Moore argued the council admitted in 2020 that signs near his home were incorrect and were removed, but the legal position remained that the public right of way was valid.

The council's enforcement action finally restored public access, bringing an end to a divisive and costly neighborhood dispute rooted in historical map errors and a refusal to accept the longstanding public right of way





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Bridleway Dispute Public Right Of Way Hertfordshire Little Berkhamsted Legal Battle Council Enforcement Breach House

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