Council Paints 'School Keep Clear' Sign on Street - Despite No School There for 15 Years

Stoke-on-Trent City Council has come under fire for painting a 'School Keep Clear' sign on a residential street where there has not been a school for 15 years. The council has forecasted a £6.3million deficit for the 2025-26 financial year and residents are questioning who will be picking up the bill to rectify the mistake. The authority has said the overspend was largely being driven by the high cost of children in care. Residents are worried they may be given tickets for parking in front of their own houses after the arrival of the sign. The council has apologised to residents and said it will review the issue.

A cash-strapped council has made efforts to cover a School Keep Clear sign on a residential road where no classes have been held for 15 years.

Locals were left baffled when the bright yellow markings appeared outside their houses on Greendock Street in Longton, Staffordshire, last week. The area was once home to Edensor Technology College before it merged with another secondary school two-and-a-half miles away, closing its building in 2011. Stoke-on-Trent City Council which has forecasted a £6.3million deficit for the 2025-26 financial year is picking up the pieces after resurfacing the street which didn't need doing.

Residents say a black substance has now been placed over the letters though the wording is still visible. Homeowners previously blasted the local authority for the unbelievable error and questioned who will be picking up the bill to rectify the mistake. Locals also pointed out that workmen had painted the S upside down. It comes after the council's deficit rose from £4.1million in its previous yearly quarter.

Locals were left baffled when the bright yellow markings appeared outside their houses on Greendock Street in Longton, Staffordshire, last week. Ali Hassan outside his house in Longton, Staffordshire, where the road markings have been painted. A School Keep Clear sign appeared on a residential street where there has not been a school for 15 years. The authority said the overspend was largely being driven by the high cost of children in care.

Ali Hassan, 72, a former property landlord, who lives feet away from the sign, said residents were worried they may be given tickets for parking in front of their own houses after the arrival of the sign. Mr Hassan said there has not been a school here for 15 years - it moved and merged with another academy. Surely if they would have looked up and seen my house it would be pretty obvious it's not a school.

I now want to know how much it is going to cost to fix and who is going to pay for it? Will it be the taxpayer footing the bill for this? And also, who at the council was responsible in the first place. How do you make such an error?

Mr Hassan added the property no longer resembles a school. The building and its football and rugby pitches were demolished and replaced with 193 houses last year. Mr Hassan was doubly confused as he said the building no longer resembles a school. Benjamin Elks, grassroots development manager at the Taxpayers Alliance, said local taxpayers will be wondering how a council managed to paint school keep clear markings outside a school that disappeared 15 years ago.

This is exactly the kind of wasteful bureaucratic blunder that leaves residents tearing their hair out while genuine local problems like potholes are ignored. Stoke-on-Trent Council should remove the markings immediately and explain how such an absurd mistake was ever signed off in the first place. Jane Ashworth, Labour leader at Stoke-on-Trent City Council, apologised to residents and said the authority would review the issue.

She said there clearly isn't a school next to the sign and branded the work a mess, adding I'm annoyed for the residents that live there that have been messed about but embarrassed that we made such a mistake. What we will be doing is reviewing how it happened, apologising to the residents, and making it absolutely clear that anybody who parks on what appears to be double yellow line there will not be ticketed. Stoke-on-Trent City Council has been contacted for comment.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stoke-On-Trent City Council School Keep Clear Sign Residential Street Deficit Children In Care Overspend

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms continue through the rest of the weekKeep that umbrella close by — scattered showers and thunderstorms keep popping up each afternoon.

Read more »

Council Criticised for Painting 'School Keep Clear' Sign on Residential StreetResidents in Longton, Staffordshire, are left baffled after a council paints a 'School Keep Clear' sign on a residential street despite there being no school there for 15 years.

Read more »

Council under fire for painting 'School Keep Clear' sign on street with no school for 15 yearsStoke-on-Trent City Council faces backlash after painting school keep clear markings on a residential street where no school has existed for fifteen years, with residents also noting the letter 'S' was painted upside down.

Read more »

A different kind of high school experience at Cristo Rey Jesuit Seattle High SchoolIn the Rainier Beach neighborhood, students at Cristo Rey Jesuit Seattle High School aren’t just preparing for college, they’re already stepping into the profes

Read more »