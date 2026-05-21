Council Claims Uncovering Documents Reveals Extend Of Aslyum Seeker Camp

Wealden District Council said it had found 'details in court papers revealing that two government departments have agreed between themselves to allow the camp the option to remain open until 2030'.

A camp for 600 asylum seekers is to 'stay open until 2030' despite assurances it would operate for no longer than 12 months. Council chiefs claim they have uncovered documents that reveal a secret deal between two government departments to keep housing migrants at the former Army training camp in Crowborough , East Sussex .

It is understood the departments are the Ministry of Defence and the Home Office. The first of up to 600 asylum seekers - all single male migrants - arrived at the camp in January, and residents have since taken to the streets in weekly protests. Councillors said they had repeatedly sought clarification from the Home Office about the long-term future of the camp, but had been left in the dark since day one.

On Wednesday, Wealden District Council said it had found 'details in court papers revealing that two government departments have agreed between themselves to allow the camp the option to remain open until 2030'. It added: 'This is despite repeated promises from the government . . . that the camp was only temporary and would be open for no longer than 12 months.

' Councillor Michael Lunn said he believed the Home Office was extending the lifespan of the camp to recoup costs which he claimed were four times that of putting migrants in hotels. Locals in Crowborough on February 2, protesting against asylum seekers being housed at a military site nearby





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Crowborough Government Departments Home Office Ministry Of Defence East Sussex Army Protest Asylum Seekers Long-Term Future Ministry Of Defence

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