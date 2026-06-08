Coulter Slams Trump's Knicks Game Attendance as Massive Taxpayer Burden; Watch Party Canceled

Ann Coulter criticizes Donald Trump's plan to attend the NBA Finals, citing security costs, traffic, and the cancellation of a public watch party. This follows reports the USTA asked to censor crowd reactions at the US Open. Ticket prices remain exorbitant despite a canceled plaza event.

Ann Coulter , a longtime conservative commentator and former supporter of Donald Trump , launched a scathing critique of the former president's plans to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden .

In a social media post dated June 7, Coulter, 64, characterized the decision as one of the most selfish and narcissistic actions Trump has taken, citing the massive inconvenience it would cause for approximately 20,000 attendees. She highlighted the extensive security measures required, the cancellation of a popular public watch party outside the arena, the deployment of thousands of additional law enforcement officers funded by taxpayers, and the anticipated severe traffic disruptions.

According to Coulter, all this disruption is simply to allow Trump to experience the game in person rather than watching it on television, a luxury she implies is unjustified given the scale of the public burden. This incident occurs against a broader backdrop of controversy surrounding Trump's attendance at major sporting events.

Reports indicate that prior to his appearance at the 2025 US Open men's final on September 7, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) made a surprising request of broadcasters. An email obtained by the publication Bounces revealed that the USTA asked networks to censor any crowd reaction-whether boos or cheers-to Trump's presence at the tournament, specifically for the final between Jannik Sinner and...

The email suggests a desire to avoid broadcasting any audible public sentiment directed at the former president during the highly visible event. Trump is well known as an avid New York sports fan, regularly attending games for the Knicks, Rangers, and other teams, but his visits consistently trigger significant logistical and security challenges for host venues and cities.

For the current NBA Finals, the New York Knicks hold a 2-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs as the series shifts to Madison Square Garden for Game 3. The arena confirmed that a large, ticketed watch party typically held in the plaza for playoff games has been canceled due to the presidential security requirements. This cancellation has frustrated fans, especially amid ongoing criticism over extremely high ticket prices for the game itself.

Although secondary market prices have dropped slightly, SeatGeek data from Monday afternoon shows the cheapest available tickets still cost around $4,500 just for entry. Actor Timothée Chalamet, a known Knicks superfan, announced he purchased a standing-room-only ticket for nearly $1,000. In response to the canceled plaza event, New York City official Meteer Mamdani, 34, stated the city would organize a public viewing in Bryant Park to provide an alternative gathering space for fans.

The Knicks and Spurs are scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC





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