Could White Dwarfs Host Life?

New research suggests that white dwarfs, once thought to be barren and inhospitable, may actually be able to support life-bearing planets. The study challenges long-held assumptions about the habitability of these stellar remnants.

White dwarfs, the dense remnants of stars like our Sun, have long been considered inhospitable to life. They are so small that their habitable zones would be incredibly narrow, ranging from 0.0005 to 0.02 AU from the star. Any planets within these zones would be tidally locked, with one side experiencing a runaway greenhouse effect and the other locked in perpetual ice. Additionally, the existence of planets orbiting white dwarfs is still uncertain, with their population largely unknown.

However, new research published in The Astrophysical Journal challenges these assumptions. Led by Aomawa Shields, associate professor of physics and astronomy at UC Irvine, the study suggests that white dwarfs could actually harbor life-supporting planets. The research focuses on the potential for rocky planets to exist in the habitable zones of white dwarfs, a possibility brought into focus by the capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).To investigate this further, the team created computer simulations of two Earth-like aqua planets (ocean worlds) orbiting different stars: one orbiting a main sequence star named Kepler-62 and the other orbiting a hypothetical white dwarf. Both planets were tidally locked, followed circular orbits, and had Earth’s mass, atmospheric composition, and surface pressure. The simulations used synthetic spectra based on what is known about both stars. The results showed that despite both stars having similar effective temperatures, the planets' climates differed significantly. The planet orbiting the white dwarf, due to its proximity and faster rotation, had a higher surface temperature and a much faster rotation period. This rapid rotation prevented the buildup of thick water vapor clouds on its dayside, which would otherwise have cooled the planet and reduced habitable surface area. In contrast, the planet orbiting Kepler-62 accumulated large masses of water vapor clouds, leading to a significant reduction in habitable surface area. The study suggests that the faster rotation of the WD planet, coupled with its proximity to the star, creates a more stable climate conducive to life





universetoday / 🏆 297. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

White Dwarfs Exoplanets Habitability James Webb Space Telescope Climate Modeling Astrobiology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Could White Dwarfs Host Habitable Planets?New research challenges the long-held belief that white dwarfs are incapable of supporting life. Simulations suggest that planets orbiting these stellar remnants could have more habitable real estate than previously thought, due to their rapid rotation and unique atmospheric dynamics.

Read more »

Could Paused Cooling White Dwarfs Harbor Habitable Planets?Recent research has shown that some white dwarf stars, which were previously thought to be too cold for life, may actually be capable of supporting habitable planets. This is due to a process called distillation, which can pause the cooling of a white dwarf for billions of years, creating a stable habitable zone.

Read more »

Podcast host says he received 'eye rolls,' 'smirks' from reporters during White House briefing debut'Ruthless' co-host John Ashbrook appeared on 'The Will Cain Show' to share his experience as a member of the 'new media' to appear in the White House briefing room.

Read more »

White House Welcomes 'Ruthless' Podcast Co-Host, Sparking Debate Among ReportersJohn Ashbrook, co-host of the conservative 'Ruthless' podcast, was invited to ask a question at the White House press briefing, representing the administration's embrace of 'new media.' This move sparked a debate about the role of traditional media versus emerging voices in news coverage.

Read more »

Amber Ruffin to Host 2025 White House Correspondents' DinnerLate-night and Emmy- and Tony-nominated writer Amber Ruffin will host the 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner, a fundraiser for the White House Correspondents' Association. The event is scheduled for April 26 in Washington, D.C.

Read more »

Video: White House Correspondents’ Dinner Host Amber Ruffin Selling Song Fantasizing About Trump Being Beaten, JailedSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »