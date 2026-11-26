Utah and BYU could potentially face each other in the Big 12 championship game if BYU defeats Cincinnati and Texas Tech loses to TCU, setting up a possible College Football Playoff berth.

Holy Score: Could Utah and BYU meet again in the postseason? The path to a rematch isn't as narrow as it might seemwas one of the most anticipated and consequential in the rivalry's storied history.

It set Utah on course for a berth in the Big 12 championship game, propelled quarterback Devon Dampier into the Heisman Trophy race and narrowed The Nov. 7 matchup — the first in which both teams were ranked in the top 10 — also attracted 4.4 million viewers on ABC, which is believed to be the largest TV audience in series history. With one weekend remaining in the regular season, followed by the Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff, the Utes and Cougars are close enough in record and resume for their paths to potentially cross again.

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The Utes have clinched a berth in the conference championship while BYU is on the outside looking in. The Cougars need to beat struggling Cincinnati and have Texas Tech lose on Thanksgiving evening to TCU. That seems unlikely with the Red Raiders favored by 15 points. But they have played to the level of their competition throughout the season, losing badly at Cincinnati and narrowly dodging a pratfall at home against West Virginia.