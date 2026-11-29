A proposed trade sends Tyler Herro to the Mavericks, but would it be a smart move?

Nov 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Dallas Mavericks find themselves in an interesting position. Everything they talked about this offseason was building around Cooper Flagg for the future, but the future may be now. Flagg has helped the Mavericks win five straight games, and they now sit with a 12-7 record, 8th in the Western Conference.

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For all the talk about the East being a better conference this year, the West is still as tough as ever. While it's far too early to discuss postseason positioning, the reality is that the Mavericks have a real chance to make the playoffs in year two with Cooper Flagg, and they realize that Kyrie Irving isn't getting any younger, so they may as well compete now.