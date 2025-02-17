Could This Pristine RUF CTR Yellowbird Be Worth Nearly £5 Million?

A 1989 RUF CTR Yellowbird, famous for its legendary performance and iconic status, is set to be auctioned for an estimated price exceeding £4.75 million. This exceptional example, known for its 'world's fastest cars' shootout victory, is considered one of the most original and pristine Yellowbirds in existence.

A 1989 RUF CTR Yellowbird , famed for its legendary performance and iconic status, is set to be auctioned at the 2025 Amelia Island Auctions in March. The estimated selling price is 'in excess of $6,000,000', which translates to over £4,750,000. This hefty sum for a car with just two previous owners and a mere 1040 miles on the odometer speaks volumes about the RUF CTR 's enduring appeal.

Nicknamed 'Yellowbird' by a photographer during a groundbreaking 'world's fastest cars' shootout where it emerged victorious, this particular example is arguably one of the most pristine and original Yellowbirds in existence.The RUF CTR stands for 'Group C Turbo RUF'. Unveiled in 1987, it propelled RUF into a league of automotive excellence, challenging even established supercar manufacturers. It represented the pinnacle of 911-based performance at the time. Powered by a reworked 3.4-liter air-cooled flat-six engine, the CTR boasted a conservative estimated output of 463bhp and 408lb ft. Twin KKK turbos, twin intercoolers, and an early version of Bosch Motronic fuel injection, originally developed for Porsche's 962, contributed to its formidable power. Each engine was meticulously built with new components, individually numbered, and dynoed before installation in a brand-new narrow-body shell.This chassis choice, selected for its reduced frontal area compared to the widebody Porsche 930 Turbo, was complemented by wider rear arches to accommodate 17-inch alloys featuring iconic NACA ducts. The car's aerodynamic profile was further enhanced by new composite bumpers, lightweight aluminum doors, bonnet, and engine cover, all designed in-house by RUF. The roof gutters were removed for a smoother look, and aerodynamically effective door mirrors and an external oil filler door, inspired by the 1972 Porsche 911, were added. As standard, the CTR weighed approximately 180kg less than its 911-based inspiration. Additional refinements included new suspension, Brembo brakes, and a five-speed transaxle gearbox, a significant upgrade over the four-speed unit used in the 1970s-era 911. This particular Yellowbird boasts a level of authenticity that's truly exceptional. It comes with a note of endorsement from Alois and Estonia RUF, the original invoice, paperwork, tools, and accessories. Finished in the correct 'Blossom Yellow' paint, it's also equipped with the full RUF CTR Leichtbau specification, meaning it features aluminum front wings and Recaro clubsport racing bucket seats with racing harnesses. While some owners opted for air conditioning and multi-adjustable comfort, this car was fitted with a leather-wrapped Matter aluminum rollcage and a fire extinguisher. Weighing in at around 1150kg, the car's spartan interior also features a Blaupunkt stereo, the only concession to creature comfort, and a gearlever connected to RUF's optional six-speed gearbox, providing an extra gear compared to what Porsche would have offered.





