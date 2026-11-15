Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang resigned after a pair of extramarital relationships with a former Chinese tech executive and Nvidia colleague came to light, though recent mainstream reporting has...

and Nvidia colleague came to light, though recent mainstream reporting has prompted onlookers to question whether there is more at play.with was Alice Huang , formerly an executive for the Singapore-based tech company Megaspeed.

Weeks ago, when the news broke,that US officials believed she was passing information along to the Chinese government. Since Huang's resignation, American intelligence agencies are still trying to determine what Huang's relationship with the Chinese government looked like. According tocurrent intel"does not prove that she was acting as a spy for Beijing.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns After Affairs, Including One With Alleged Chinese Spy

" China's foreign ministry said after Huang's resignation,"The US should stop fabricating the 'Chinese spy' narratives as a pretext for imposing technology restrictions. "that, according to"multiple people briefed on the matter," Secretary of State Marco Rubio"oversaw the drafting of the highly classified memo" that warned President Trump of the relationship.reported a day after his resignation, on November 13, that, according to unnamed former intelligence officials, Rubio's memo was based on a CIA report.

The Post wrote that Rubio"used the CIA report to write his own, recasting the agency's reporting in his own more assertive terms.

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"Nvidia is the second-largest company in the world in terms of market cap and controls roughly 90% of the global market for chips that the growing AI industry depends on. The US has mostly restricted the sale of these chips to China, though Huang and Nvidia have pushed for a wider entry into the market.

On November 5,that, according to"two people familiar with the matter," there are 600,000 Nvidia chips waiting in Hong Kong for the Chinese government to approve their importation. ,"This is the biggest irony of the whole Alice Huang / Nvidia saga: the Chinese government actually doesn't want Nvidia chips and is actively keeping them out of the country….

Which means that the notion that Chinese intelligence was running honeytraps to get more Nvidia chips into China gets the whole thing exactly backwards.

","Nobody actually believes that, in the age of Donald J. Trump, very powerful people rapidly fall due to extramarital affairs, right? Even if accompanied by anonymous evidence-free CIA claims that one of the women has vague ties to the Chinese government, claims that the US media instantly and uncritically ratified as only they can?

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" On November 14, The New York Times published anthat said as US intelligence tries to figure out the extent of Alice Huang's relationship with the Chinese government, the scandal"prompts questions of what it means to be a spy. " The Times noted that President Trump told commentator Stephen A. Smith,"The big thing is, was the woman a spy, and I don't know if that's been determined yet.

"As Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang gained extraordinary access to President Donald Trump and secured his blessing to sell artificial intelligence chips to China, he fueled a backlash among Washington officials and national security hawks who wanted to keep the powerful technology out of Beijing's hands. US intel isn't sure if businesswoman spied on Nvidia for China, doesn't mean she wasn't a risk, sources say The US intelligence community is still working to understand the relationship between a Chinese businesswoman who had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the Chinese government, with multiple sources telling CNN that the intelligence collected on her to date does not prove that she was acting as a spy for Beijing.

There is disagreement among US officials about the strength of the evidence that Alice Huang was recruited by the Chinese Ministry of State Security , the Chinese equivalent of the CIA, to spy on Jensen Huang —... According to the report, CIA officials are"not yet convinced" that the intelligence gathered on Alice Huang - including intercepted communications - show she was knowingly passing information to Beijing, a source told CNN.

Some officials at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence have called the spy label"over-torqued," according to the network, while others say her access to Huang, and through him to President Trump, made her a counterintelligence risk whether or not she ever passed anything on. US intel isn't sure if businesswoman spied on Nvidia for China, doesn't mean she wasn't a risk, sources sayNvidia CEO Jensen Huang tried to act 'business as usual' in office return ahead of reports of second affair, possible ouster: reportWall Street Journal Freelancers are getting buried with 'soulless' AI slop cleanup: 'It's a shame we need to do it'