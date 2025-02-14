Could the Titans trade the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

NFL analysts weigh in on the likelihood of the Tennessee Titans trading the top pick in the upcoming draft. The consensus is that the Titans are likely to move back from the first overall selection, seeking more draft capital and a potential solution to their lack of depth at key positions. The article also examines the strengths and weaknesses of this year's quarterback class, particularly focusing on Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, who are considered the top prospects.

What doesn't make Justin Jefferson one of one?': Is the Vikings' star receiver so elite he can lead them to a Super Bowl?Mel Kiper Jr. explains why he has Cam Ward ranked above Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders in his latest NFL mock draft . (2:34)? Four of our NFL Nation reporters who were on the ground -- Turron Davenport, Jeff Legwold, Daniel Oyefusi and Katherine Terrell -- polled NFL executives, coaches and scouts to help answer those questions.

(Each reporter asked one question, and the number of responses differs from question to question.)The overall feeling is the Titans will trade the top pick of the draft. The execs, coaches and scouts who voted that way believe the Titans lack true game-altering players and say none of the quarterbacks in this draft class can elevate the current supporting cast. So moving back with a QB-needy team for more picks could be the way to go for Tennessee. 'The Titans' roster has a lot of holes,' one AFC personnel executive said.'They need more than just a quarterback. I mean, who wouldAn NFC scout weighed in with a similar thought:'They can't put these rookies behind that offensive line and expect them to succeed. The Titans' protection was so bad their quarterbacks had no chance. They have to build the roster up before they add a quarterback.' The Titans were 31st in QBR this past season (37.3), but to the evaluators' point, the rest of the team struggled around. Tennessee was 27th in pass block win rate (56.1%), 21st in run defense (4.5 yards allowed per carry), 25th in defensive pressure rate (29.0%) and tied for 30th in turnover margin (minus-16) en route to a 3-14 record.'They want more picks, so I think they'd come off that first pick,' an AFC scout said.'But it takes two to tango. Someone has to fall in love with one of these quarterbacks enough to give up a ransom to get to the top. I'd say it would take a pick swap no later than No. 7 overall and a this year to go with a first-round and at least third-round pick next year.' Not everyone feels that the Titans will trade the pick, though.'You don't want to find yourself making the first pick often,' an AFC assistant coach said.'You have to make it count and get your quarterback. I think that's what the Titans will do. Keep the top pick and draft Cam Ward.'There doesn't seem to be any firm consensus on whether the top pick will be a quarterback or another position right now. Opinions were mixed among NFL execs, coaches and scouts at the Senior Bowl. The quality of the QB class was the biggest concern of those polled.Of nine people polled, three believed a quarterback would be selected with the top pick, four said another unspecified position would go first and two more said it was still just too early to know. 'To be honest, I haven't thought that far ahead,' said one NFC East coach.'I haven't gone deep enough to know who's going to do this or that. Who has the first pick? Tennessee? That's where I'm at.'Field Yates breaks down some of the notable selections from his Mock Draft 3.0, including Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and Cam Ward. An NFC South executive said they don't think it's a strong quarterback class but still believed a QB would go first due to a lack of clear standouts at any other position.'Not a year you'd be pumped about having a top-five pick,' the exec said.Ward and Sanders have established themselves as the headliners of this year's quarterback class, and Ward narrowly edged out Sanders in our poll of league execs, coaches and scouts. While both are expected to be the first two signal-callers selected in April's draft, multiple people at the Shrine Bowl noted that this class is watered down compared to the 2024 group, which saw a One player personnel executive called the top of the draft'generally good, not great.' And a national scout said Ward and Sanders would have been ranked similar to'The top guys in this class wouldn't be in the top three from last year's crop, in my opinion,' that scout said.'Good debate on if they would be in the top five actually.' The general consensus from those polled was that Sanders is a more refined pocket passer, but Ward's arm talent and mobility give him the upper hand as a long-term prospect. Ward led the nation with 39 passing touchdowns at Miami, while Sanders was just behind with 37 at Colorado. 'The experience, arm talent, decision-making ... I think he has a nice package,' an AFC area scout who voted for Ward said.'Overall, I think he's the top prospect and should be the first off the board.' An AFC coach who voted for Sanders acknowledged Ward had a higher ceiling but had one cause for concern:'The thing that scares me with is some of the risks he does take ... you can't do that at this level,' the coach said.An informal poll of a dozen evaluators at the Senior Bowl gave the narrow edge to Carter over Hunter here -- with an asterisk of sorts that one NFC general manager might have described the bes





