Could the Next Planet of the Apes Movie Be Even Better Than Dawn?

The future of the Planet of the Apes franchise looks bright with the announcement of a nine-movie saga. The upcoming sequel to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has the potential to be even better than Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, the current fan favorite.

In fact, I believe the next film could surpass even the best Planet of the Apes movie. I vividly remember watching Dawn of the Planet of the Apes in theaters back in 2014. Rise of the Planet of the Apes revitalized the franchise in a remarkable way, but nobody could have anticipated how exceptional Dawn would be. In my opinion, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is undoubtedly the pinnacle of the franchise, but I think the next installment could potentially outdo it.Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, released a decade after Rise, perfectly embodied what a worthy sequel should be. It continued Caesar's journey, initiated in Rise, and elevated it to new heights. Caesar was already a compelling character in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, but Dawn transformed him into one of cinema's most complex and memorable characters. Dawn's critical acclaim also propelled it to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise. The narrative explores Caesar's multifaceted roles as a husband, father, and leader. Despite the decimation of humanity, pockets of survivors remain. The encounter between Caesar's group and humans residing in San Francisco creates a web of intricate situations. While Caesar advocates for cooperation and assistance, another ape, Koba, harbors distrust towards humans and yearns for war. This conflict between Caesar and Koba, culminating in Koba's evolution into the franchise's most formidable villain, is both thought-provoking and engaging.Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, while a solid entry, didn't quite reach the heights of Dawn. It served as a satisfying conclusion to the new trilogy, reaffirming Planet of the Apes' status as one of cinema's most enduring franchises. However, anticipation for Kingdom was high, as it signaled a continuation of the saga. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes makes it abundantly clear that the human struggle is far from over, suggesting that the new trilogy is only at the beginning of its narrative journey. Taking place hundreds of years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, Kingdom shifts the focus to establishing the world's current state and introducing new characters. Its primary objective wasn't to surpass Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Instead, it shared more similarities with Rise of the Planet of the Apes in its tone and approach. Nonetheless, the ending of Kingdom hints at the potential for its sequel to even surpass Dawn. Kingdom sets the stage for a sequel that could mirror Dawn's impact on Caesar's trilogy. The film reveals the existence of numerous ape clans and introduces Noa, a young member of the Eagle Clan. After his clan faces an attack and abduction by raiders, Noa embarks on a mission to rescue his fellow apes. While Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes does contain moments of darkness, its overall tone is significantly lighter compared to Dawn and War. However, this could change dramatically in the upcoming sequel. Noa appears poised to be the central figure of this new trilogy, offering the opportunity for his character to surpass even Caesar's complexity and depth. The trend of sequels in trilogies often introducing a darker tone suggests that the next installment will delve into more somber themes. With Noa at the helm, the sequel could capitalize on this trend, exploring the complexities of his journey in a manner that resonates with audiences on a deeper level.





