Could 'The Expanse' Season 7 Happen? 'For All Mankind' Shows How

While 'The Expanse' season 6 concluded the story for now, there's still a chance for more seasons. Apple TV+'s 'For All Mankind' offers a perfect template for how 'The Expanse' could handle the time jump needed to continue the story.

Although The Expanse season 7 hasn't been officially announced, it could technically still happen in the future. While it wouldn't be easy, an Apple TV+ sci-fi show provides a compelling example of how a continuation of Amazon 's space opera would be possible. The Expanse season 6 concluded what will likely be the final chapter for the series for a while - if not forever. However, there are still numerous books that remain unadapted for live-action.

Bringing the remaining source material to life would be a challenge, but one of the best shows on Apple TV+ offers The Expanse fans a glimmer of hope. \The Expanse, based on a series of sci-fi novels by the writing duo known as James S.A. Corey, found a new home on Amazon after Syfy canceled the project following season 3. Although the live-action adaptation reached its natural conclusion, Corey's work extends beyond the events depicted in The Expanse season 6 finale. Those involved with the show have remained tight-lipped about the possibility of its return, with no official confirmation. Should another season be greenlit, there's already a shining example of what The Expanse season 7 could look like. \The Expanse season 7 would arguably necessitate a casting overhaul due to the significant time jump in the next book slated for adaptation. Amazon's version of The Expanse would need to leap forward 30 years from its 2022 finale. With all characters aging three decades, the original Expanse cast would be unsuitable to reprise their roles. While there's always the option of bypassing this time jump, the adaptation has remained remarkably faithful to the source material thus far. Therefore, making such a drastic alteration for The Expanse season 7 wouldn't align with the established pattern. The core group of actors remained relatively consistent throughout most of The Expanse. Although several new characters appeared and departed, the crew of the Rocinante remained the show's central focus. However, the departure of Cas Anvar's Alex Kamal for off-screen reasons marked a significant deviation from the source material. Consequently, it's conceivable that the show's writers would be willing to make further concessions to allow The Expanse to return. If the show's lineup were to change, the time jump could be next to go. Hopefully, this wouldn't occur, as it's a pivotal aspect of the story. \Apple TV+'s For All Mankind demonstrates how generational storytelling with the same cast can work (when executed well). The Expanse season 7 could learn from For All Mankind's approach to aging its actors. Various movies and TV shows have developed different techniques over the years to allow characters to remain integral to the narrative despite age discrepancies between actors and their roles. A character can be perfectly cast, but if enough time passes within a particular universe, it often becomes illogical for an actor to continue portraying the role. Unfortunately, this would be the case for a significant time jump preceding The Expanse season 7. Thankfully, For All Mankind has presented The Expanse with a perfect solution. Every season of For All Mankind concludes with a time jump of roughly ten years. At the end of For All Mankind season 4, certain stars like Joel Kinnaman are still present from the show's beginning. Instead of recasting characters as they age a decade at a time, For All Mankind has employed makeup and prosthetics to age its long-serving cast members. This allows the story to unfold over a longer period while maintaining a high degree of consistency. This technique could have easily appeared cheesy or unconvincing, but it has been executed remarkably well. For All Mankind boasts a score on Rotten Tomatoes of 92%, and The Expanse is rated at 95%. The Expanse season 7 would benefit greatly from emulating this technique. Furthermore, For All Mankind also introduces new characters each season to ensure that the cast doesn't become solely comprised of actors requiring aging makeup. The unadapted Expanse books also introduce new characters, so this is a natural progression anyway. However, For All Mankind has also provided a live-action framework for this concept. \Copying For All Mankind's aging-up technique would be the most effective option for The Expanse season 7. There are alternative paths Amazon could explore, but they would ultimately detract from the adaptation





