Lawmakers will again be discussing the possibility of bringing a high-speed rail service to Texas during the next legislative session.

HIMEJI, JAPAN - AUGUST 20: Japanese female station master in front of a Shinkansen train in a station, Hypgo Prefecture, Himeji, Japan on August 20, 2017 in Himeji, Japan.

State Rep. John Bucy filed a bill directing TxDOT to partner with a private company to build a high-speed rail line along the I-35 corridor. The proposed route would connect Dallas, Waco, Austin, and San Antonio with trains operating at speeds of at least 110 mph.

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The project faces significant hurdles due to previous funding cancellations and high projected costs, with a recent study estimating an Austin–San Antonio line alone at $13.5 billion. Lawmakers will again be discussing the possibility of bringing a high-speed rail service to Texas during the next legislative session. last week that revisits the idea. It’s been proposed many times before, but despite some previous momentum, no track has ever been laid.

Bucy’s bill would direct the Texas Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with a private company to construct and maintain a high-speed rail service along the I-35 corridor. The trains, which would need to reach at least 110 mph, would connect multiple major cities, with stops in Dallas, Waco, Austin, and San Antonio, according to the bill. This isn’t the first time state lawmakers have debated over whether Texas needs a high-speed rail system.

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Bucy introduced a nearly identical bill last year, but it died in committee. commissioned by Travis County found that building a rail line linking at least two Texas cities – Austin and San Antonio – would be possible, but costly. According to the study, the total cost would sit at around $13.5 billion. Funding has been a major hurdle in the past.

The federal government awarded Amtrak nearly $64 million in 2023 to help with the planning of a high-speed rail project in Texas, but that grant was Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who made the announcement, called the project a "waste of taxpayer funds and a distraction from Amtrak's core mission.

" Millions of Texans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year, but the forecast from AAA is lower than last year. Advocates have argued that there is a need for alternate means of transportation in these major cities, where most people rely on cars to get around. The bill is still in its early stages and faces an uphill battle.

It will have to make it out of committee and past both the House and Senate before making it to Gov. -elect Gina Hinojosa.