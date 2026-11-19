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Some state leaders believe the blue wave is creating the best chance in decades for a rail connection between San Antonio and Austin. SAN ANTONIO - Some state leaders believe the blue wave is creating the best chance in decades for a rail connection between San Antonio and Austin.

San Antonio city leaders are revisiting the idea as Interstate 35 traffic continues to grow and a new push for rail emerges at the state level. San Antonio City Council is revisiting a proposed passenger rail system connecting San Antonio to Austin. Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito has filed a request to discuss the proposal, but so far, her request has not been placed on the agenda.

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There's already a House bill filed that would direct TxDOT to partner with a private company to make this happen. Previous studies looked at two routes: one using existing railroad tracks, estimated at $1.9 billion, and another along I-35 and I-10, costing about $13.5 billion.

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