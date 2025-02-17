Could Nolan Arenado be Headed to the Cubs?

With Alex Bregman now a Red Sox, all eyes turn to Nolan Arenado. Could the Cardinals' star be headed to a division rival like the Cubs?

The baseball world is abuzz following Alex Bregman 's recent move to the Boston Red Sox, with all attention now turning to Nolan Arenado's future. While the St. Louis Cardinals superstar was widely considered a prime target for the Red Sox, rumors suggest he was intensely eager to join the team. With Bregman now in Boston, the Cardinals find themselves needing a new trade partner, a situation that could lead to a surprising turn of events.

Major League Baseball insiders believe the search for a suitable trade destination for Arenado might culminate in an unexpected deal between National League Central rivals. ESPN's Buster Olney, a prominent MLB analyst, highlighted the Chicago Cubs as a potential landing spot for Arenado. Olney pointed out that the Cubs, who were also in the running for Bregman, desperately need a dependable third baseman, while the Cardinals are actively seeking to move Arenado and his hefty salary. However, Olney also acknowledged the potential hurdle: St. Louis would need to overcome their reluctance to deal with a direct competitor within their own division.Arenado's contract still has three years remaining, with a total value of $64 million. Numerous reports indicate that the Cardinals will likely need to absorb a significant portion of his remaining salary to make a trade feasible. To maintain a balanced negotiating position, St. Louis could demand that the Cubs include additional valuable assets in the deal to compensate for the rarity of an intra-division trade. Last season, Arenado, at 33 years old, delivered a solid performance, hitting .272 with 16 home runs and a respectable .719 OPS across 152 games played





