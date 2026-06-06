Could Noah's Ark remains be buried in Turkey? New findings revive age-old debate

A researcher claims new soil data from a site in eastern Turkey provides compelling evidence for buried remains of Noah's Ark. Critics disagree, saying it's a naturally occurring formation.

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Andrew Jones, a researcher with Noah's Ark Scans, said in a recent appearance on"Fox & Friends" that the team believes a site in Turkey contains the buried remains of the biblical vessel. , has been studied since it was first identified in the 1950s — and has long been the subject of spirited debate.

ANCIENT RITUAL COMPLEX UNEARTHED AT SITE TIED TO BIBLICAL CITY IN EZEKIEL: ‘STILL HOLDS MANY SECRETS’ Some geologists argue the"ark" is a naturally occurring formation — yet other researchers say the latest findings offer new support for the biblical vessel theory. One source of the skepticism: A 1996 paper published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Geoscience Education argued the formation was a natural geological structure, not the remains of Noah's Ark.

Researchers say new soil analysis from Turkey's Durupinar formation shows chemical differences consistent with decayed organic material, fueling claims that the site could contain remains of Noah's Ark. Speaking to Fox News Digital, Jones said he believes the new results"are perhaps the most compelling evidence for a man-made origin.

" He added,"The differences between the 'inside' and 'outside' samples are statistically staggering. Organic matter was three times more inside the boat shape versus the soil just right outside.

" That difference in organic matter, he said, suggests a"massive concentration of decayed carbon-based material" — such as wood, resin or animal matter. But in the 1996 paper, authors Lorence Gene Collins and David Franklin Fasold described previous Noah's Ark claims as"bogus," writing that the site was instead"a natural rock structure.

" The latest findings center on a newly released soil analysis, which researchers say points to chemical differences consistent with decayed organic material beneath the surface.mountainside earthResearchers found 38% more potassium inside the boat shape, which is associated with wood ash, as well as an eight-times difference in pH level. "An eight-times difference in pH and three times the organic matter suggests a 'closed system' where biological materials decayed over time, leaching minerals into the surrounding earth and permanently altering its chemistry," he said.

A general view of Mount Ararat, also known as Agri Mountain, in Agri, Turkey, which is alleged to have traces of Noah's Ark, on Oct. 25, 2017.

"We really believe that this layout ... would suggest that it's a man-made object and not just a natural formation. " Said Jones,"We’ve moved from asking 'Does it look like a boat? ' to 'Why is there a three-layered, right-angled inside structure, carbon-rich boat formation the exact length of Noah's ark given in the Bible buried in the middle of a mountainside in the mountains of Ararat?

'"that research has shown"there are tunnels about four meters down and about two meters high, going down the center of the boat and on the inside edge of the hull shape. "We really believe that this layout ... would suggest that it's a man-made object and not just a natural formation," he said. Max Bacall of Fox News Digital contributed reporting. Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at





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