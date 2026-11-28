The Chicago Bears are winning on the field, and people are noticing --- including lawmakers who could soon decide the future of the team's stadium.

A source close to the negotiation told NBC 5 Chicago a draft bill circulating would allow the team to choose the city where they build the stadiumLawmakers are set to head back to Springfield next week for the fall veto session and could strike a deal to keep the Bears in Illinois.

Rose Schmidt reports. The Chicago Bears are winning on the field, and people are noticing --- including state lawmakers who could soon decide the future of the team's stadium in Illinois. Lawmakers are set to head back to Springfield next week for the fall veto session, scheduled for Dec. 1 though 3, and could strike a deal to keep the team in Illinois.

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"If this deal does not get done in the fall veto session, Dec. 3, I expect that a few days later at the NFL owners meetings, the Bears will be given a green light to finish pursuing their deal with Indiana," said Marc Ganis, a stadium consultant. "Illinois has three days to get it together. If they fail, over those next three days, I’m hoping for an announcement shortly thereafter," McDermott said.