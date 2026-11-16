After the Silicon Valley chaos spurred by reports of an AI billionaire's affair with a suspected Chinese spy and the Microsoft outage that upended millions of workers' days, Friday's air travel ground stop across the U.S.

and the Silicon Valley chaos that followed talk of his infidelity, including with an alleged Chinese spy. Or maybe it was thethat, depending on how you looked at it, either cast millions of frustrated workers adrift or spared them from a daily, unrelenting electronic avalanche.

Just ask Chuck Amasio, a 68-year-old from Rahway, New Jersey, trying to fly out of Newark Liberty International Airport when his canceled flight led to a few beers with his brother in an airport bar and eventually a night in a hotel. Saturday morning, he was back at the airport to try again. His first thought was dark: “We talk about how wars aren’t done with bombs anymore. They shut down airspace or a power grid.

Also read Could everything be broken? Grounded jets, Microsoft outage, AI chaos make some wonder

They can cripple an economy. ”near an ethanol plant in Ohio — and perhaps things seem even weirder, opening the door for a writer who has been picking at America’s fears for generations to offer his own explanation.

“The aliens have landed,” Stephen King wrote in a Friday afternoon tweet. “That’s the REAL reason for the ground stop. They don’t want to start a worldwide panic. ” The official explanations for the thousands of grounded jetliners and hours of email and other computer troubles were far more prosaic.

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By Saturday morning, air travel was already smoother and Bryan Bedford, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, said airline schedules should be back to normal by late Sunday.saying the problem “was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced” following a recent network change. Maxine Gustafson, a 34-year-old physician assistant from Minneapolis, was in line to pick up a hastily booked rental car at Chicago’s O’Hare airport on Friday afternoon so she and colleagues could get home from a work training.

“It makes you think, like, is this a cyberattack? ” she said.

“We don’t have control over a lot of this stuff. ”Tori Perkins, 34, was hoping for a Saturday flight at Terminal 2 at San Diego International Airport, where 11 of the 62 flights already were listed as canceled that morning and the same number were delayed. Crowds were normal.

“It’s one of those things where I don’t necessarily believe what the government says,” said Perkins, who seemed to take the setback in stride. “I don’t know what’s true because there are so many people saying different things. ” Perkins, who lives in Hawaii, was in San Diego on a layover on her way to see family in Florida. She spent Friday night at the airport.

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She was not surprised that Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy had made a plea Friday for tens of billions in more funding to upgrade the country’s notoriously outdated air traffic system.thousands of copper wire connections with fiber optic lines and upgraded hundreds of radio systems as part of the overhaul that began last year after Congress approved $12.5 billion in funding. The White House has been pushing for $30 billion more to complete the work.

Corbyn Wascher was stuck on the tarmac at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for four hours while heading back to Moline, Illinois, from Miami, where he had been at an education conference. He said everyone was cordial on the plane, talking to one another and stretching their legs. He was impressed with the American Airlines staff, who handed out water, pretzels and biscotti snacks, though they were clearly under stress.

Back at the Newark airport, Caroline Ruiz had caught a few hours of sleep by a heating vent. She wasn’t sure what time it was as she waited for someone to bring her a meal she was promised after the cancellation of the first leg of her 24-hour trip to Australia. She hoped to get started later Saturday. Though maybe one of those days didn’t count as a betrayal.

Associated Press journalists Elliot Spagat in San Diego, Ali Swenson in Chicago, Jessica Hill in Las Vegas and Aron Ranen in Newark contributed to this report.