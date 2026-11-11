Could Dune really exist? What scientists think of our favorite sci-fi worlds : Short Wave

The sci-fi film Dune: Part Two is out in theaters now. The movie takes place on the harsh desert planet, Arrakis, where water is scarce and giant, killer sandworms lurk just beneath the surface.

is out in theaters now. The movie takes place on the harsh desert planet, Arrakis, where water is scarce and giant, killer sandworms lurk just beneath the surface.

But what do planetary scientists and biologists think about the science of these worms, Arrakis and our other favorite sci-fi planets? Enlarge this imageThe movie takes place on the desert planet, Arrakis, where water is scarce and giant, killer sandworms lurk beneath the surface. Arrakis is the only place a powerful – and rare – space travel good called spice exists.follows Paul Atreides as he joins local Fremen, the people of Arrakis, and attempts to bring peace to the planet.

Also read Dune Part Three Announced for 2026 Release with Timothée Chalamet Returning

He continues this journey in'Dune: Part Two' nails the dismount in the conclusion of the sweeping sci-fi saga This immersive epic introduces us to a world so different from Earth that we wondered: What do planetary scientists and biologists have to say about the science behind Arrakis and our other favorite sci-fi planets? , has lots of experience trying to figure out how to make fantasy seem realistic.

In addition to his work as a biologist, Noor is a science consultant for the, he's asking the big questions about whether creatures like giant sandworms could really exist.

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"What does this thing eat? How does it derive mass and how does it derive energy?

" Noor says. "I'm assuming it doesn't have like some sort of atomic reactor inside its belly or something like that... but is there so much life down there underground that it can actually acquire that much mass? " Still, Noor says the sandworms do have some familiar behaviors, including using vibrations to locate their prey like many species on Earth. Ultimately, Wong and Noor agree that lots of science fiction mirrors reality .

In fact, Wong says, in the second season ofListen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at Today's episode was produced by Rachel Carlson. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez and Amina Khan. Brit Hanson checked the facts, and Maggie Luthar was the audio engineer.