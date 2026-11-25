Devon Dampier has one season of college eligibility remaining. Here's what it could take for Utah to keep its Heisman contender out of the NFL and away from other programs.

Devon Dampier is having a season for the ages. The Utah quarterback is firmly in the Heisman conversation, currently having the second-best odds in the country behind Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, according to DraftKings .

He’s led Utah to the No. 2 ranking in the College Football Playoff picture, and the 11-0 Utes have already earned their spot in the Big 12 Championship in Arlington, Texas, ahead of the regular-season finale on Friday. Dampier will likely take part in the Utes’ senior-night festivities before that game, but that doesn’t mean his Utah tenure is over after this season.

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With the NCAA’s recent eligibility changes — the new so-called “five-for-five” rule — Dampier has one season remaining on his college football clock. And that could mean the Utah quarterback returns to Salt Lake City for another season.

“Yeah, we’ve started to have some of those , some of it with the individuals and some of it with their agents,” Utah head coach Morgan Scalley said on Monday. “I think everyone’s focused right now on finishing the season the right way. We’re still determining who’s going to be walking, who’s not going to be walking That list will come out at some point. I mean, we’d be dumb not to be having those conversations right now.

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But I’m definitely not open to telling you about those conversations. ” The senior quarterback has talked about his intention to go to the NFL. And after the season he’s had — especially if he were to go on to win the Heisman Trophy — his draft stock might never be higher.

But at Big 12 Media Days, he told ESPN that having a fifth year of eligibility was a “nice safety belt,” in case he needed another year of development.

“I want to go to the league this year,” Dampier told ESPN. “I would say that’s my dream and aspirations. ” And in this new NIL era of college football, it’s not always that simple. There is no longer the added pressure to get to the league to start making money.

Case in point: Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. Moore was a Heisman finalist in 2025, but decided to come back for another season even after he was projected by some to be the top pick in the draft. His reasoning?

“This year, I’ve had many great throws, many great plays, but at the end of the day I feel I can still learn so much more,” Moore told ESPN after he made the decision. Moore reportedly made $5 million to $7.5 million to come back this season. That’s less than he would have made in the NFL , but still a pretty good salary for a 21-year-old.

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Dampier would likely command the same — or more — to return to the college ranks. The 2027 quarterback market is still taking shape. Earlier this month, Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor agreed to return to Starkville in 2027 for a cool $7.5 million. What would a likely Heisman finalist be worth?

So even if Dampier does forgo the NFL draft, the Utes may have to fend off other college programs with deep pockets. Through 11 games, the Ute quarterback has thrown for 2,535 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 644 yards and an additional 11 touchdowns. But for now, he’s solely focused on the rest of the season and taking the Utes on a potential run at the national championship in January.

Moore announced his decision to return to Oregon five days after the Ducks’ 56-22 loss to Indiana in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. If the Utes make a deep postseason run, expect Dampier to make his decision on a similar timeline.

“Every week our goal is to be 1-0,” Dampier said on Monday. “That’s what’s got us to this position. “It’s the mentality of we told ourselves we wanted to play in the Big 12 championship, the College Football Playoff championship, and just being able to continue to stick to that goal is what’s gotten us here. ”