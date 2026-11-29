CRISPR Therapeutics’ ongoing clinical progress will largely decide whether the stock can deliver outstanding returns.

CRISPR Therapeutics’ first approved product is making headway, but it is not yet a meaningful revenue driver. Motley Fool Issues Rare "Total Conviction" Buy Alert ›.

The biotech is a leader in gene editing and developed the first CRISPR-based therapy to ever earn regulatory approval. However, innovation doesn't always pay off, and over the past five years, CRISPR Therapeutics has significantly underperformed the broader equity market. Could the biotech bounce back and deliver outstanding returns over the long run?medicine treats sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, two blood-related diseases with few treatment options. It isn't generating much revenue yet.

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But it will likely ramp up significantly over the next five years, especially since it received a label expansion earlier this year and can now be administered to patients as young as two. However, CRISPR Therapeutics' clinical progress could be even more important in driving strong stock market performance, at least in the medium term, as the biotech seeks to establish a deep portfolio of approved products. Some of the company's candidates could be breakthroughs.