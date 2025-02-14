Could Cooper Rush Be the Backup QB the Jets Need?

The New York Jets are exploring options for a backup quarterback as they await the decision on their starter. Cooper Rush, a free agent from the Dallas Cowboys, is considered a strong candidate due to his experience and ability to lead teams to victory.

The New York Jets are still searching for their starting quarterback, and general manager Darren Mougey may add another backup to the roster in the coming weeks. This decision will likely depend on whether the quarterback in mind for the starting role is injury-prone, aging, or not considered a top performer. One potential candidate for the Jets is unrestricted free agent Cooper Rush , who currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys .

Rush could be a valuable asset as a backup for many NFL teams, and at his peak, he has demonstrated the ability to lead teams to victories as a starter. However, experts suggest that Rush is more suited as a game manager and an ideal backup rather than a reliable starting quarterback. Last year, Rush threw for 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions for Dallas. Despite playing with a talented supporting cast, he only completed 60.7 percent of his passes and lacks significant mobility. On a positive note, the Cowboys won four out of their last six games with Rush as the starting quarterback. Rush began his journey with the Cowboys in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan. He briefly spent time on the New York Giants practice squad in 2020 before returning to the Cowboys. Over his career, Rush has completed 60.7 percent of his 544 pass attempts, accumulating 3,463 yards, 20 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and an 83.8 passer rating.





