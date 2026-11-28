The Chicago Bears are feeling a bit more optimistic about Colston Loveland's health status after a second opinion this weekend, a report says

The Chicago Bears are feeling a bit more optimistic about Colston Loveland's health status after a second opinion this weekend, a report saysDETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 26: Colston Loveland #84 of the Chicago Bears carries the ball after a reception against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field on November 26, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland was carted off the field in the team’s Thursday win over the Detroit Lions, but could he return sooner than previously thought? According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Loveland received a second opinion on the sprained MCL in his knee this weekend, and the injury may not shelve him as long as previously reported.

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A second opinion on Bears TE Colston Loveland’s sprained MCL showed that he now is expected to avoid being placed on injured reserve, and the team is considering him week to week, per source. Schefter says the Bears still consider Loveland week-to-week with the injury, but they are hoping they can avoid placing him on injured reserve.