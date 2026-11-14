Could Cleveland Make a Surprising Move for One of MLB’s Top Available Starting Pitchers?

The Cleveland Guardians will be looking to return to the MLB Postseason in 2027, following coming up short of their goal of making it back to the World Series f

Jun 13, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal pitches to Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez during the first inning at Progressive Field.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Cleveland Guardians will be looking to return to the MLB Postseason in 2027, following coming up short of their goal of making it back to the World Series for the first time since 2016. Could the Cleveland Guardians Land One of the Top Starting Pitchers in Free Agency?

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The Backstory With the news of the Guardians planning to increase payroll and add a starting pitcher, is there a possibility the team adds one of the top arms in free agency this offseason? Tarik Skubal, a former AL Central foe on the Detroit Tigers, has a bit of history with the Guardians organization, after a September 2025 matchup, hitting David Fry in the face on an attempted bunt of a 99 mph fastball.

Stephen Vogt drove together to the hospital to visit Fry. Skubal mentioned on a previous episode of Pardon My Take that the Cleveland Guardians fans supplied a better environment compared to the Houston Astros series Skubal pitched in the 2024 postseason. The 2026 MLB Trade Deadline featured the Tigers sending Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team that eventually fell to the Milwaukee Brewers in four games in the National League Championship Series.

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Skubal is expected to get paid with projections roughly around $400 to $405 million, and initially that sounds like something the Guardians would never consider, but is there a possibility the organization stays away from the longer contract and considers a three- to four-year deal? The way Skubal's contract would average yearly in the scenario above breaks down to $45 to $50 million.

Judging by the facts of Skubal's thoughts on Cleveland fans above, as well as being a stand-up guy following an accidental hit by a pitch to Fry that resulted in a hospital trip... It's not a crazy idea. The Cleveland Guardians could possibly supply Skubal with something he'd want to accomplish while also getting paid, and that is winning a World Series.

Following a season in which the Dodgers fell short, and with Skubal looking not only to get his payday but to win a World Series ring, I believe the Guardians could be the solution and could use another starting pitcher, especially another ace. The Cleveland Guardians could get aggressive this offseason and make arguably their biggest splash in organization history this offseason by acquiring Skubal.

Combining Skubal with Gavin Williams, Parker Messick, and possibly Tanner Bibee, along with Joey Cantillo, the Guardians' rotation would be a major threat to any American League opponent. The Guardians would be acquiring a two-time Cy Young Award winner in Skubal, who has a career record of 66-44 in 160 starts, and has posted a 3.02 ERA, struck out 1075 batters in 925.1 innings pitched.

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Most importantly, Skubal has had the majority of his success in 2024 and beyond as the starting pitcher, having made 88 starts featuring a record of 43-17, and posting a 2.42 ERA, 655 strikeouts in 546.0 innings pitched. And if Cleveland is serious about returning to World Series contention, Skubal would be a perfect addition.