Adam Schefter predicts a massive auction if the Chargers secure the first overall pick.

predicts that an auction for the first overall pick would happen if the Chargers or Titans secure it. Also noting teams would trade up specifically for Drew Mestemaker.

The biggest factor would be how badly other organizations want the player expected to go first. Quarterbacks are often the driving force behind major draft-day trades obviously. Particularly when a franchise believes it has finally identified its potential long term answer at the position. If two or three teams become convinced that the same prospect is worth pursuing, the Chargers could find themselves in an excellent negotiating position.

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Instead of accepting the first reasonable proposal, it could encourage interested teams to compete against one another. That is exactly the kind of leverage a front office should take advantage of. That is why the Chargers would need to approach this opportunity with a clear plan. If their scouting department believes the player available at number one is a rare talent who could become a franchise cornerstone, keeping him might be the best decision.

Bottom line is, if the organization receives an overwhelming offer. Turning one selection into several opportunities could be difficult to resist. In my opinion, the organization would be wise to explore every possible offer before making a final decision. A team should never assume that the first overall selection automatically makes one player more valuable than several opportunities to improve the roster.

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There is a strong argument for keeping the pick and selecting a player who could immediately become a major part of the team’s future. Finding an elite prospect is difficult, and passing on that opportunity is a decision that could come back to haunt an organization. At the same time, it would be difficult to ignore an offer that includes multiple valuable draft selections and potentially established players.

A potential bidding war could give the franchise an opportunity to reshape its future in a single afternoon. Whether it chooses to select a superstar prospect or trade the pick for a massive return, the priority should remain the same. Building a roster capable of competing at the highest level. Making the right decision could prove far more important than simply owning the first overall pick.

Discussing a world in which the Tennessee Titans land the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, as they currently have. Brennan is sports writer focused on delivering sharp analysis, real-time reactions, and engaging storytelling focused on NFL analysis. He is passionate about football and breaking down what matters to bring fans closer to the action. Brennan comes from a family of Chargers fans.