Could California Become A State-Run Gasoline Giant?

California faces a potential gasoline supply crisis as oil companies reduce their refinery operations. Policymakers are considering a radical solution: state ownership of refineries.

California policymakers are contemplating a radical solution to ensure steady gasoline supplies: state ownership of one or more oil refineries. This idea is being seriously considered as oil companies pull back from the refinery business in the state, raising concerns about potential gasoline shortages and price spikes. California's gasoline demand is steadily declining due to more efficient engines and the rising popularity of electric vehicles.

While this shift towards cleaner transportation is positive, it poses a challenge for the state's existing refineries. Already, two California refineries have stopped producing gasoline to focus on making biodiesel fuel for heavy-duty trucks. More concerningly, the Phillips 66 refinery complex in Wilmington, just outside Los Angeles, plans to close permanently by the end of the year. This closure, coupled with potential shutdowns by Chevron and Valero, could create serious gasoline supply issues. The California Energy Commission, tasked with finding solutions to ensure a reliable supply of transportation fuels, has proposed a range of options, including increased gasoline imports from Asia, stricter regulation of refineries, and even profit margin caps.The commission's initial deadline for a formal transition plan was December 31, 2024, but no plan has been issued yet. This leaves California in a precarious position, especially considering its unique status as a 'gasoline island' lacking a robust multistate logistics network. California's reliance on its own refineries is further complicated by the need for special gasoline blends that are crucial for reducing air pollution but are not widely produced elsewhere. The Western States Petroleum Association warns that state involvement in refinery ownership or management would be extremely difficult due to the complexity and technical challenges involved. While Governor Gavin Newsom's office has acknowledged the state's commitment to managing the transition away from fossil fuels, there are no clear answers yet on how California will address the looming threat of gasoline shortages.





