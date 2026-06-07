Could BYD Buy Maserati? - CleanTechnica

Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. There’s a little murmuring going on that BYD could buy Maserati. Hmm…. This stems from BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li recently saying to reporters that brands like Maserati are “very interesting” to the company. Hmm…. In case you don’t ...

This stems from BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li recently saying to reporters that brands like Maserati are “very interesting” to the company. Hmm…. In case you don’t follow BYD closely, there are two things here that stand out to me.

One is that Stella Li is an absolute giant in the company. Executive Vice President may not sound like the biggest title, but she is essentially the face of BYD outside of China and is seemingly everywhere all the time. She’s the one leading BYD into new markets, talking about any and all topics as needed, and seemingly making a lot of big decisions at the company. The second thing is that she’s very careful about what she says.

She doesn’t throw wild ideas around or shoot from the hip like a certain Elon Musk. She’s measured, careful, and quite deliberate in what she says. So, it seems unlikely that she’d mention Maserati in this way and not have at least thought seriously about taking over Maserati. There are a few reasons BYD might want to buy Maserati.

One is that it’s a well known European brand that could help BYD grow its numbers in Europe much more easily than by trying to break into this established, loyal, manufacturer-heavy European auto market. Beyond Europe, Maserati is also a well known premium brand that is famous around the world. Fill its cars with advanced, cost-competitive BYD tech and the brand could see a surge in sales in many markets.

Then there’s the matter of tariffs on Chinese produced electric vehicles. If BYD could quickly shift to producing a bunch of cars in Europe through the Maserati brand, that could make it much more competitive in Europe. There’s one big issue, though. Apparently, Maserati COO Santo Ficili recently said that Maserati is not for sale.

” BYD may not be buying the Maserati right now, but the idea does seem like a compelling one, and perhaps Stella Li and her crew will make that purchase down the road at some point. We’ll see how things go. CleanTechnica as its editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert.

He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.





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