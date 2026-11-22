College Hockey is looking at another round of rankings reshuffling at the top as the No. 1, 3 and 4 teams all lost.

Boston College freshman Casey Mutryn challenges Sam Alfano of Maine as the Eagles got their first shutout at Alfond Arena since 1999-2000. | Boston College's Casey Mutryn challenges Sam Alfano as the Eagles got their first shutout at Maine since 1999-2000.

It’s been 27 years since Boston College pulled of a sweep of No. 20 Maine at Alfond Arena, a streak that the Eagles felt was long overdue to end. It finally did Saturday night. With Boston College scoring two goals 13 seconds apart to the take the momentum late in the first period, and Louka Cloutier making 30 saves, the Eagles were able to hold on for a 4-3 victory.

Also read Boston College Football Rides Bo MacCormack III's Career Day to 27-15 Win Over Syracuse

Dean Letourneau had an early power-play goal, followed by Teddy Mutryn and Matias Vanhanen adding the bang-goals for a 3-1 lead. Matthew Grimes, who also had an assist, scored in the second period before the Black Bears mounted their comeback effort. With the win, Boston College improved to 6-5-2 overall and 5-2-1 in Hockey East, moving up to third in the league standings having won four straight.

While it may not be enough to move the Eagles back into the national rankings after being the seventh team listed among others receiving votes last week in the USCHO.com top 20, they should be close. Obviously, Maine will drop out of the top 20, and three of the six teams immediately ahead of BC in the voting took at least a loss this weekend.

Vermont, which notched a win and tie at Chestnut Hill earlier this month, could replace the Black Bears, but ironically Boston College will visit the other two teams in that mix this week, at Notre Dame on Friday, and at Harvard on Sunday. If Boston College, which was preseason No. 12 in the polls, can win both games it’ll almost certainly be back in the top 20.

It only has one opponent on the December schedule, a home-and-home series against UMass Lowell on Dec. 3-4. Although the Eagles’ NCAA Percentage Index was at No. 26 at the end of Saturday’s slate of games, they know what they have to do to get back into the rankings, a necessary first step for any potential run at making the NCAA Tournament.

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What did it take for goaltender Johnny Hicks to finally take his first career loss at No. 3 Denver ? Two goals by St. Thomas in 33 seconds with the Tommies' goalie pulled, and Lucas Van Vliet completing the natural hat trick in overtime for the stunning 5-4 victory over the reigning national champions at Magness Arena. The teams tied in the series opener, with St. Thomas earned in the extra point in the shootout.

Freshman goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen made 32 saves as No. 8 Michigan State bounced back from its brawl loss at No. 1 Michigan to notch a 2-0 shutout at Munn Ice Arena.

"That was an awesome, awesome response by our group," said Michigan State Head Coach Adam Nightingale. • No. 2 Wisconsin needed a goal by Oliver Tulk with 4.3 seconds remaining to defeat visiting Penn State, 3-2. Matouš Kucharcík had a goal and two assists as No. 18 Miami completed a road sweep at No. 12 Colorado College, 5-3.

With Vincent Desjardins getting a hat trick, Omaha had four unanswered goals to score not only a 4-3 victory, but complete a sweep over No. 4 Western Michigan. No. 11 Providence had three shorthanded goals on the same penalty kill during a 9-3 rout of Massachusetts. They were scored by Will Elger, Cade Christenson and Quinn Manteiover 1:33.

“It was an abomination of a game that I'm obviously not proud of,” UMass head coach Greg Carvel said. This group has very little margin for error, and we're too easy to make those errors. And this group's got to figure out its identity. We got a lot of praise about how talented we are.

We are not any more talented than anybody we play. We don't play with enough integrity.

" The Big Ten issued suspensions to nine Michigan and Michigan State players, including for leaving the penalty box and bench, for their part in Friday’s brawl at Yost Ice Arena. For Michigan, Nic Sima, Adam Valentini and Jack Nesbitt each received a two-game suspension. Aidan Park and Henry Mews were issued one-game suspensions. Michigan State’s Sean Barnhill, Matthew Lahey, Shane Vansaghi and Patrick Geary received two-game suspensions.

Additionally, after being given game disqualifications that come with an automatic one-game suspension, Michigan’s Drew Schock and Michael Hage had those rescinded and both were eligible to play in the series finale Saturday night. Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes will miss the final two games of the team’s road trip due to an undisclosed injury suffered Thursday at Calgary. Saturday would have been his second visit back to Vancouver since being traded to Minnesota last December.

Connor Hellebuyck was pulled after yielding four goals on four consecutive shots against the Blues. … Matthew Knies scored in his return to Toronto after being traded to Columbus. The Blue Jackets won 4-3 as the Maple Leafs lost their ninth straight. ...

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Noah Cates with 31 seconds remaining in the third period as Philadelphia Flyers came back after blowing a two-goal lead to defeat Montreal 4-3 win at Bell Centre. No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 4, Arizona State 3 No. 7 North Dakota 3, St. Cloud State 0No. 1 Ohio State 6, No. 10 St. Cloud State 1This Date in Hockey HistoryNovember 22, 1980: Former Denver center Craig Patrick was named general manager and head coach of the New York Rangers.

November 22, 1986: North Dakota right wing Matt Watkins was born in Aylesbury, Saskatchewan. November 22, 1986: Wayne Gretzky needed just 575 games to reach 500 goals, the fastest anyone has reached the milestone. His 39th hat trick led Edmonton to a 5-2 victory over Vancouver. November 22, 1990: The Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota North Stars swapped goaltenders with Bruce Bell heading south of the border for Kari Takko.

Yes, it’s known as the Takko Bell trade. November 22, 1991: Former Vermont goaltender Tom Draper picked up his first and only career NHL shutout as the Buffalo Sabres defeated visiting Chicago, 2-0. November 22, 1996: New Jersey traded former Minnesota center Neal Broten to Los Angeles for future considerations. November 22, 1997: Former Wisconsin goaltender Curtis Jospeh became the first player in Edmonton Oilers history to notch back-to-back shutouts with a 1-0 victory at Ottawa.

Former Michigan State left wing scored the lone goal. The win came two days after he topped St. Lousi 3-0. November 22, 1999: Wayne Gretzky was indicted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, which waved the mandatory three-year waiting period. The class also included official Andy Van Hellemond and former league President Scotty Morrison.

November 22, 1999: Former Kent State and Michigan State right wing Dean Sylvester recorded the first hat trick in Atlanta Thrashers history during a 6-3 victory against Vancouver. They were also the first three goals of the rookie’s career. November 23, 2003: The NHL held its first outdoor game when the Edmonton Oilers hosted the Montreal Canadiens in the Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium.

Despite frigid temperatures, some 57,000 fans saw the Canadiens pull off a 4-3 victory, but they also got to see an all-time greats game won by the Oilers 2-0. November 22, 2021: Former Denver right wing Tony Terry had his 16-points streak snapped as Anaheim took a 3-2 loss to Nashville. November 22, 2023: Former Massachusetts goaltender Jonathan Quick became the first U.S.-born player to reach 60 career shutouts as the New York Rangers won at Pittsburgh 1-0.

November 22, 2023: Former Michigan defenseman Quinn Hughes became the second player in Vancouver Canucks history with a 20-point calendar month. Meanwhile, former UMass defenseman Cale Maker became the first defenseman in Colorado Avalanche history to notch 18 assists in a single calendar month. Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites .

He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football. ” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA.

Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.