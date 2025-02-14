Could a Stafford-to-Giants Trade Set the Stage for Rodgers in LA?

Colin Cowherd suggests a bold scenario where the Rams trade Stafford to the Giants for their 2025 first-round pick, then use the acquired capital to sign Aaron Rodgers.

The New York Jets have announced their decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers , sparking speculation about the future of several quarterbacks around the league. Amidst this quarterback carousel, Colin Cowherd proposes a fascinating scenario involving the Los Angeles Rams , Matthew Stafford , and the New York Giants . Cowherd suggests that the Rams could trade Stafford to the Giants for their valuable third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft .

This move, according to Cowherd, would align with the Giants' pressing need for a proven quarterback. He claims the Giants, lacking confidence in the upcoming quarterback draft classes, are desperate to improve their performance. To solidify their position and avoid potential repercussions from ownership, Cowherd believes the Giants will target Stafford in a trade. The Rams, on the other hand, would benefit from acquiring the coveted pick, allowing them to draft additional players and stockpile for future needs. This strategy, Cowherd argues, would set the Rams up perfectly to move up in the draft and secure a new quarterback in 2024.





NFL Rams Giants Matthew Stafford Aaron Rodgers Trade Draft Quaterback

