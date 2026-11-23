The proposed planet differs from the Planet Nine hypothesis, which suggests a substantially more massive world could be responsible for some of the peculiar orbits observed beyond the eighth planet from the Sun.

The proposed planet differs from the Planet Nine hypothesis, which suggests a substantially more massive world could be responsible for some of the peculiar orbits observed beyond the eighth planet from the Sun.

The proposed planet would have about 1.5 to 2 times Earth's mass and orbit hundreds of times farther from the Sun than our own planet. While PX2 remains hypothetical, the research offers a new way to investigate the Solar System's distant outskirts. Astronomers may be one step closer to solving one of the biggest mysteries of our solar system.

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A new study has proposed the possible existence of a distant world, nicknamed Planet X2 , which could help explain the unusual movements and orbital patterns of icy objects in the outer reaches of the Solar System. The research, led by University of Southern Queensland Adjunct Associate Professor Patryk Sofia Lykawka, suggests that the hypothetical planet could have a mass around 1.5 to 2 times that of Earth.

Although it has not yet been directly observed, computer simulations indicate that its gravitational influence could account for several puzzling features of distant objects beyond Neptune. Published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, the study offers a fresh perspective on the long-standing search for an undiscovered planet in the outer Solar System. According to the researchers, Planet X2 could follow a highly elliptical orbit hundreds of times farther from the Sun than Earth.

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Its estimated orbital semi-major axis could range between 350 and 500Even at its closest point to the Sun, PX2 would remain at least 200 AU away, placing it far beyond the orbit of Neptune. The proposed world is different from the widely discussed Planet Nine hypothesis, which suggests that a much more massive planet could be responsible for the unusual orbital behaviour of certain objects in the outer SolarUniversity of Southern Queensland Adjunct Associate Professor Patryk Sofia Lykawka – who is based at Kindai University in Japan – led the research into the possible world, which he and his team nicknamed ‘Planet X2’ .

The proposed planet would have about 1.5 to 2 times Earth’s mass and orbit hundreds of times farther from the Sun than our own planet. While PX2 remains hypothetical, the research offers a new way to investigate the Solar System’s distant outskirts – and the Vera C. Rubin Observatory’s ongoing survey of the sky could help astronomers to test the theory.

“Imagine discovering, after decades of mapping our Solar System, that another planet has been hiding from us all this time,” Associate Professor Lykawka said. “If this planet exists, it could change how we understand the history of our Solar System and how its most distant objects came to follow such unusual orbits.

” However, astronomers have also discovered distant objects travelling along unusually elongated and highly inclined orbits that are difficult to explain solely through the gravitational influence of the known planets. One particularly intriguing example is Sedna, a distant icy object whose extremely elongated orbit takes it far beyond the planetary region. Scientists believe that the gravitational pull of an undiscovered planet could be influencing the movements of these objects, potentially explaining why some follow such unusual orbital paths.

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To investigate the possibility, the research team conducted computer simulations covering approximately 4.5 billion years of Solar System evolution. The simulations examined how a distant planet with different masses and orbital characteristics might influence the movements of icy bodies in the outer Solar System. The results suggest that PX2’s gravity could separate certain objects from Neptune’s gravitational influence and push others into unexpectedly tilted or elongated orbits.

The proposed model successfully reproduces several unusual orbital patterns observed among distant trans-Neptunian objects. However, researchers acknowledge that some differences remain between the simulations and actual astronomical observations. Elusive p-wave magnetic state observed in simple metal, could advance quantum techPrabhat, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, is a tech and defense journalist. While he enjoys writing on modern weapons and emerging tech, he has also reported on global politics and business.

He has been previously associated with well-known media houses, including the International Business Times and ANI.