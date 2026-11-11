Could a Flu Shot Help Fight Skin Cancer?

Injecting an ordinary flu vaccine straight into skin cancer tumors may help rally the immune system against the cancer, a small early trial suggests.

tumors were directly injected with that same flu vaccine. For most patients, the tumor injection was about triple the dose of a standardTwo weeks later, surgeons removed the tumors.

Most tissue samples were packed with immune cells, and blood tests showed signs that the immune system had switched on.cells left at all.

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“A pretty striking pattern emerged,” said Dr. Ian Garbarine, a surgery resident at Ohio State who presented the findings FridayThe flu vaccine doesn’t teach the body to recognize cancer. Instead, it stirs up trouble inside the tumor. survive by sending out signals that keep immune cells away. The vaccine breaks that calm, drawing in immune cells that collect bits of the dying tumor and point the body’s defenses at it.

Garbarine suspects the shot could work even better alongside checkpoint inhibitors such as Keytruda and Opdivo, that help the immune system fight cancer. His team is now testing that pairing in patients whose melanoma has spread and can’t be removed surgically,Marcin Kortylewski, a cancer immunologist at City of Hope in California who wasn’t involved in the trial, said he liked the idea and that the procedure is simple and well tolerated.

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Still, similar immune-boosting treatments have looked promising early on only to fail in later testing, he noted. And the method would only work on tumors a needle can reach. Other teams are testing the idea, too. At the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, oncologist Dr. Karam Khaddour is trying it onusually cured by surgery.

He hopes the shot leaves behind immune defenses that catch any cancer cells surgery misses.

“It’s exciting,” said Dr. Catherine Wu, an oncologist and cancer vaccine researcher at Dana-Farber. A flu vaccine, she added, can “give the immune system a kick in the pants. ” Research presented at meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.