Texas Rep.-elect Cecilia Castellano filed HB 1273 to require qualifying data centers to pay annual per-resident payments to county residents if a new permitted project opens, funded by the developer and operator.

If a qualifying data center opens in your county, a Texas lawmaker wants the company behind it to pay you every year. You could qualify even if you live on the other side of the county.

Your kids could qualify, too. So what might that actually pay? Under House Bill 1273 , a data center authorized to draw 100 megawatts of power would owe at least $1 million for a full year of operation. Split that among 100,000 eligible residents and it comes to $10 per person before administrative costs.

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The payment could be higher depending on how much money the facility brings in and how many residents qualify. Texas has new leaders. What’s next for TEFA, data centers and border security Democratic state Rep. -elect Cecilia Castellano filed the bill Nov. 20.

It would also pause covered construction for two years and give voters a direct role in approving projects. The annual payments would apply only to qualifying projects that first receive a permit under the proposed law after it takes effect. Who would get paid? Your primary home would have to be in the county that hosts the data center for at least 183 days of the year.

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Renters would qualify, and a parent or legal guardian would receive a child’s payment on their behalf. Income and citizenship status would have no bearing on eligibility. The developer and operator would each be legally responsible for the full amount owed. The annual payment would be whichever of the following is higher: 2% of gross receipts from services provided using the facility, such as data processing, computing capacity, AI training and data storage.

$10,000 per megawatt of power the facility is authorized to draw at its peak. Eligible residents would receive equal shares by June 1 each year. The bill allows up to 2% of the fund to go toward administrative costs. What would voters get to decide?

Under the bill, a project outside city limits would need a majority vote in a countywide election. A project inside city limits would have to win two separate votes, one in the city and one countywide. The ballot would show how much power the facility expects to draw at peak demand and how much water it expects to use each year. Which data centers would the bill cover?

The rules would apply to new data centers designed to draw at least 20 megawatts or with at least 50,000 square feet devoted primarily to computing equipment. Texas high-speed rail bill skips Houston. What about the line to Dallas? The bill would also cover expansions that increase a data center’s maximum power demand by at least 10 megawatts or add at least 25,000 square feet of space for computing equipment.

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Along with voter approval, the projects would need a state permit backed by studies on water use, electricity demand, noise and emissions. The bill would also repeal certain data center sales tax exemptions. When would the bill take effect? If passed, HB 1273 would take effect Sept. 1, 2027.

It could take effect immediately if at least two-thirds of the elected members of each chamber vote for it. The two-year pause on covered projects would begin on whichever date the law takes effect.