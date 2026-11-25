The Mets have their ace in Tarik Skubal and the heir apparent in Nolan McLean. Christian Scott looks ready to play the part of a mid-rotation option, too.

Sep 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images The Mets have their ace in Tarik Skubal and the heir apparent in Nolan McLean. Christian Scott looks ready to play the part of a mid-rotation option, too. Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga are veteran options who struggled mightily last season, the latter proving his worth more as a closer, but it’s a role he likely would not want to assume long-term.

Also read Inside final hectic hours of the Tarik Skubal negotations — what got Mets to the finish line

Jonah Tong and Jonathan Santucci are brewing in the minors, and Zac Thornton was serviceable in a 15-start MLB debut. One more arm would do wonders for the perception of the Mets’ rotation, and a familiar face would do just the trick. Clay Holmes made it known his desire to stay in Queens through the trade deadline, which ultimately did not happen.

With the Mets going nowhere, he was a part of the trade package sent to the Chicago Cubs for infielder Jefferson Rojas, who is now the organization’s No. 1 prospect. That sentiment still has not changed. It was reported by SNY’s Chelsea Janes at the end of October that he would be open to coming back to the Mets, which is where he made the jump from reliever to starter and looked like an ace at times.

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He had a 2.39in nine starts to start the 2026 season before he broke his leg on a Spencer Jones liner on May 15 against the Yankees. It was the last start he made in blue and orange. The market this week is not helping grease the wheels of a reunification, though. A former Mets failed ace, Freddy Peralta, just signed a five-year, $125 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

The Toronto Blue Jays signed Japanese star Kaima Taira to a five-year, $80 million pact and Trevor Rogers to a five-year, $120 million contract. All three are younger than the 33-year-old Holmes. Sonny Gray, who is four years older, got two years, $55 million from the Minnesota Twins.

By those standards, logic suggests Holmes will be looking for at least a three-year deal that will pay him around $25 million per season — a significant upgrade from the $12 million 2027 option that he turned down to enter free agency. Will president of baseball operations David Stearns be willing to post up another sizable contract for a starting pitcher when the bullpen is also in need of some investments?

The more realistic course of action is seeing the Mets search the lower end of the remaining free-agent market to bring in one more starting option. Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America . He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade.

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His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

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