Belichick, Coughlin, Reeves, Holmgren and Shanahan named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027

Bill Belichick is among five coaching finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027, one year after falling short of the 40 votes needed for first-ballot induction. Tom Coughlin, Dan Reeves, Mike Holmgren and Mike Shanahan also advanced from a group of 14 nominees.

Bill Belichick is back where he was a year ago, named Thursday among five finalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame coaching category for the Class of 2027, OutKick and Fox News reported.

Joining him are Tom Coughlin, Dan Reeves, Mike Holmgren and Mike Shanahan, all advancing from a group of 14 nominees. The Hall of Fame coaching subcommittee will meet virtually on Nov. 17 to narrow the list to one candidate. That candidate will be presented to the full selection committee for a vote in early 2027. Between three and seven members will be inducted in the 2027 class, per the Hall.

Also read Pro Football Hall of Fame Narrows 2027 Coach Class to Five Nominees

Belichick moved on in 2026, and it is highly expected he will do so again. The question becomes whether he will now get at least the 40 votes needed to be placed in Canton, Ohio, for eternity. Belichick may have to settle for a second-ballot berth after he advanced in 2026 but fell short of the 40 votes needed from the 50-member committee.

Belichick Awaits Hall Vote

No one expected him to still be on the ballot at this stage, believing he deserved to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He is seeking to become the first coach inducted since Don Coryell in 2023. After Belichick was snubbed, the Hall overhauled its selection process, cutting the voting committee from 50 to 28, ending formal presentations and merging the senior category with the modern era. The Hall said the changes are intended to improve its selection process.

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The 74-year-old Belichick won six Super Bowls leading the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2023, plus two as a New York Giants defensive coordinator. He owns 302 regular-season wins in 29 seasons, second-most by a head coach in NFL history. He coached the Patriots from 2000 to 2023 and now coaches the North Carolina Tar Heels, who are 4-4 in his second season.

Belichick's Giants ties include serving on Bill Parcells staff as a special teams and defensive assistant in 1979, special teams and linebackers coach from 1980 to 1984, and defensive coordinator from 1985 to 1990. He won two Super Bowls with the Giants before his Patriots dynasty. Belichick was puzzled and disappointed by the first-ballot snub, and his former players spoke out in disgust.

Finalist Coaching Records

Brian Urlacher criticized Hall of Fame voters for denying Belichick first-ballot status, arguing the decision sets a precedent that there may never be a first-ballot coach in the Hall of Fame. Belichick asked an associate, according to ESPN: Six Super Bowls is not enough? What does a guy have to do? Tom Coughlin, a two-time Super Bowl winner, began his head coaching career with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 1995 to 2002.

He then coached the Giants from 2004 to 2015 and ushered in a prosperous era with Eli Manning at quarterback. Coughlin posted a 182-157 record including playoffs.

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In addition to his two Super Bowl championships as Giants head coach, Coughlin was part of Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells assistant staff when the franchise won its first Super Bowl in 1986. He also founded the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, which raises money for families whose children are battling cancer, and he is to receive a 2026 OneJax Humanitarian Award. Dan Reeves is the other candidate with ties to the Giants organization.

He served as the Giants head coach from 1993 to 1996 after spending most of his head coaching career with Denver. His Broncos teams went to the Super Bowl three times, and he also led the Atlanta Falcons, whom he coached from 1997 to 2003, to a Super Bowl appearance. He did not have that kind of luck with the Giants.

Hall Process Changes

The other two head coaching finalists are Mike Shanahan, who coached the Raiders, Broncos and Commanders, and Mike Holmgren, who coached the Packers and Seahawks. Both are longtime NFL head coaches with championship credentials. The Hall of Fame says the changes to its process are meant to strengthen a tradition that means so much to the game. Hall of Fame president Jim Porter addressed the changes in September.

The Hall of Fame selection process has always been guided by integrity, thoughtful deliberation and a commitment to honoring those most deserving of footballs highest individual honor, Porter said in a release. We believe these changes both augment what has worked well while addressing opportunities to further strengthen a tradition that means so much to the game and everyone who loves it.

Porter also said the Hall continually reviews its bylaws to ensure the selection process reflects the highest standards of integrity and the magnitude of election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There is no more important task at the Hall of Fame than the election of each new class. The group of voters is being sliced from 50 to 28, along with changes to the presenters for each candidate and an in-person voting system after remote setups.

The Nov. 17 subcommittee meeting will produce one coaching candidate for the full committee to consider for the Class of 2027.