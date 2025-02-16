Cottonwood Opens Season with Victory over Houston Academy; Enterprise Sweeps Smiths Station in Doubleheader

Local baseball teams kicked off their seasons this weekend with a series of exciting matchups. Cottonwood secured a season-opening win against Houston Academy, while Enterprise swept Smiths Station in a doubleheader.

Cottonwood notched a season-opening victory with a 3-1 win over Houston Academy on Saturday at Northcutt Field. The Bears rallied in the top of the sixth inning, scoring two runs to break a 1-1 tie. Memphis Rister and Klete Meadows both reached base via hit by pitch to start the inning for Cottonwood . Rister was subsequently forced out at third on an Ethan Simmons grounder, but Braylon Morris followed with a clutch RBI single to right field, scoring Meadows.

Austyn Miller's sacrifice fly then brought Simmons home for the second run of the inning. Houston Academy mounted a late threat in the seventh, placing two runners on base with two outs. Soles Faulk was hit by a pitch and Harrison Milanowski drew a walk, but Bears pitcher Miller secured the victory with a strikeout to end the game. Miller was credited with the win after working three shutout innings of relief, striking out four batters and allowing just one hit. Morris, the starting pitcher, delivered a solid performance, giving up one unearned run and three hits over four innings while striking out four batters.Ty Morris led Houston Academy with two hits. Trey Bradley contributed a run-scoring single in the third inning. Three Houston Academy pitchers took the mound, with Milanowski, the starter, striking out seven batters over four shutout innings while allowing three hits. Grady McGee and Cooper West also pitched.In other baseball action, Enterprise swept a doubleheader against Smiths Station on Saturday, improving their record to 3-0. The Wildcats won the opener 7-4 and the second game 7-5 in eight innings. In the first game, Brady Cavanaugh powered the Enterprise offense with two hits, including a home run, and two runs batted in. Walker Turner added two hits and one RBI. Conner Cruit contributed a hit and RBI, while Cayden Boutwell drove in a run. Brady Richardson, Enterprise’s starting pitcher, earned the win, striking out seven batters over three innings while allowing one unearned run and one hit. Cade Henderson, the third Enterprise pitcher, recorded a save, getting the final out on a strikeout. The second game saw Enterprise score two runs in the top of the eighth inning to secure the victory. The Wildcats trailed 4-1 after the second inning but rallied with one run each in the fifth and sixth innings and two in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead. However, the Panthers answered with a run in the bottom half to force extra innings. With one out in the eighth, Cavanaugh walked and Boutwell singled before Turner delivered a game-winning single to right field, scoring Cavanaugh. Gavin Maund added an RBI single to extend the lead to two runs. Kaden Hirsch closed out the game in the bottom of the eighth, retiring the Panthers in order behind two strikeouts. Lint Sawyer earned the win in relief, striking out five batters over four innings while allowing one run on two hits. Maund led the offense, going 3-for-3 with two RBI. Turner and Boutwell both had two hits with Turner driving in two runs. Mikey Vanderheyden hit a two-run homer and Richardson added a single and RBI.Opp edged out Pike Liberal Arts in a close 5-4 victory in nine innings. Riley Day's run-scoring single in the top of the ninth inning scored Baylor Turman, securing the win for the Bobcats. Day had two hits, including a double, and three runs batted in. Turman and Will Jackson each added two singles. Porter Nelson earned the win in relief, shutting down Pike Liberal Arts in the bottom half without allowing a hit or run over 1 2/3 innings while striking out one batter. Pruitt Vaughan, Luke Barron, and Jacob Bowen all had two hits for Pike Liberal Arts, with Bowen driving in a run.Ashford defeated Eufaula in a thrilling 10-9 walk-off victory in eight innings. Reid Walden singled home Wesley McLendon in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete the come-from-behind win. The Tigers had taken the lead with two runs in the top of the eighth, moving ahead 9-7. But Ashford rallied with three runs in the bottom half. Blake Godwin, Chris Bond, and McLendon all drew walks to open the Ashford eighth. Hunter Jordan singled home Godwin and AJ Lewis’ sacrifice fly scored Bond, tying the game at 9-9. After a strikeout, Walden stepped up and delivered the game-winning single on a 0-2 pitch. Jordan led Ashford with three hits and three runs batted in. Godwin, Maddox Tillery, Walden, and Clayton Johnson had two hits each for the Yellow Jackets, with Tillery and Walden driving in two runs each. Lewis had two RBI and McLendon had a hit and an RBI. For Eufaula, Corbin Knott had three hits, including two doubles, and three runs batted in, while Parker Symons had a double and two RBI. Ben Jackson drove in two runs and Carter Mitchell had a hit and RBI. The junior varsity game saw Pike Liberal Arts defeat Opp 7-4. For Opp, Matthew Morgan had a single and an RBI, and Wyatt Spears and Jaxson Harrison both had a single.





