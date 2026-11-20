The Bears are one win away from their first trip to the Class 2A semifinals since 2004, but the team standing in their way present a major challenge.

COTTONWOOD, Ala. - The Cottonwood Bears are one win away from their first trip to the Class 2A football semifinals since 2004, but head coach Dustin Harrison says the team standing in their way will present a challenge unlike any they have faced this season.

Undefeated Cottonwood will host Dadeville on Friday at 7 p.m. in a third-round matchup. The Bears enter at 12-0 after a 30-6 win over Clarke County, while the 8-4 Tigers have not allowed an offensive touchdown in their first two playoff games.

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“They’re different than any other team we’ve played,” Harrison said of Dadeville. “They’re faster. They’re very well coached. They’re very physical.

I mean, they’re a big challenge. ” The Bears present a challenge of their own. Cottonwood has outscored opponents 556-56 this season, with the No. 2 scoring offense and No. 1 scoring defense in Class 2A. Running backs Trevor Tillman and King Campbell have each rushed for more than 1,000 yards. But senior Ty Booker said what separates the Bears goes beyond their numbers on the field.

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“We just grew up together,” Booker said. “We’ve been in this program for five years now together and we just love each other. ” That bond has helped the team support one another through difficult moments this season. Harrison said his mother is battling cancer, but she is still able to attend games and watch the Bears play.

“Sometimes the only time I see my mom each week is at our football games,” Harrison said. “It’s been a challenge, but I think she’s proud of this team. She loves watching them play. ” The team has also rallied around a teammate whose brother was seriously injured in a car accident.

Harrison said the experience has brought the group closer.

“Adversity builds strong bonds, and that’s what this team exemplifies,” he said. The Bears faced a test on the field last Friday when they trailed Clarke County at halftime. Booker said the team stayed calm, listened to its coaches and returned to its assignments before coming back to win.

“We kind of were calm and quiet and kind of locked into our assignment, listened to what the coaches had to say, and we came out of the half better,” he said. Harrison said the response showed how his team could handle a game that didn’t start the way it wanted.

“We learned that we can battle through adversity,” he said. “We responded the right way this time. We got hit in the mouth and we went back. We had to hit the reset button and we did that.

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” As the Bears prepare for Dadeville, Harrison said they are sticking to the same routine they have followed throughout the season. That preparation includes the scout team, whose work in practice helps the starters get ready for what they might see on Friday.

“Our guys in practice on the scout team are just as important as the guys that are starting,” Harrison said. “If they give us a good look, they help prepare us. And if they don’t, then we’re not ready. ” Harrison said the players’ willingness to put the team first is his favorite characteristic of the group.

Against Dadeville, he said sustaining blocks on offense and tackling and swarming to the football on defense will be important.

“We’ve got to be locked in. We’ve got to be focused,” Booker said.

“We’ve got to come in here ready to dominate physically and have class and just be tough. ” A win Friday would send Cottonwood to the semifinals and give the Bears their 13th victory of the season, a mark Harrison said the program has not reached since 1986. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!