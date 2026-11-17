At Cotton Incorporated's recent summit, the discussions surfaced one common sustainability demand: reliable data.

gathered individuals from agriculture, science, sourcing and more in San Diego for a summit from Sept. 28-30. From cotton growers adopting lower-impact practices, to researchers studying soil health, to brands seeking to strengthen claims, the discussions surfaced one common demand: reliable“The biggest takeaway is that the industry is ready to move from conversation to action, and that measurement is what makes that possible,” William Kimbrell, president and CEO of, told Sourcing Journal.

“The summit opened with a message reminding us that every action matters and that change starts with talking about it. By the closing session, that conversation had become a shared commitment. ” Among the topics on the agenda was assessing and communicating about cotton’s environmental impact. Cotton industry organizations in the United States like Cotton Incorporated and the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol are working to provide more detailedstudies sustainable innovations and impact.

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“Programs like the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, along with ongoing research from Cotton Incorporated, give brands and retailers tools to make informed sourcing decisions and support credible claims,” said Kimbrell. “As expectations rise, our role is to help collaborators across the supply chain use that data responsibly, understand the methodology behind it and connect it to measurable outcomes.

” Growers are scaling up solutions that support resource efficiency and the health of their land, such as no- or low-till farming that is less disruptive to soil. As the industry’s sustainability demands escalate, Kimbrell noted that fashion companies could benefit from forging closer relationships with producers to give the latter a better understanding of these needs and how the industry is evaluating farms’ environmental progress.

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“The challenge isn’t a lack of willingness or initiative at the farm level,” he said. “It’s ensuring that expectations are clear, consistent, grounded in science and recognize the practical and economic realities of farming. We have an opportunity to work collaboratively across the supply chain to establish meaningful outcomes that create value for both producers and the broader industry. ” Sustainable considerations for apparel and textile production start with raw material choice.

A key topic on the agenda was microplastics, the tiny particles that are released from plastics—including apparel made from synthetic materials like polyester. The summit hosted talks from ocean advocates and researchers on how microplastics are contributing toin bodies of water. Cotton Incorporated has conducted research on cotton biodegradability, including a 2020 study with North Carolina State University that studied how different fibers degrade in different water conditions, which found natural fibers broke down while polyester had minimal degradation.

“The summit’s discussion of microplastics and product end-of-life impacts reinforced that fiber selection is one of the most important decisions a brand can make,” said Kimbrell. “The materials chosen at the design stage influence a product’s performance, environmental footprint and what happens after its useful life. Bringing material considerations earlier into product development gives brands more control over outcomes and more confidence in their claims.

”, aka SB 707, which mandates that nonexempt producers help fund the collection, repair and recycling of garments at the end of their life span in consumers’ wardrobes. Speakers acknowledged that the law is establishing collection mechanisms, but stressed the need to build systems beyond this to drive circularity forward.

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“Without demand, recovered materials have nowhere to go,” Kimbrell said. “The supply chain can help by designing for durability, incorporating recycled content where it makes sense and supporting the composting, recycling and spinning capacity needed to turn recovered fiber into new products. ”. Per Kimbrell, while the cotton supply chain is already collecting data and verifying fiber, an area for growth is in linking this information together across tiers.

“Requirements like Europe’s Digital Product Passport are often treated as a compliance exercise,” said Kimbrell. “The companies that get ahead will treatSustainability alone won’t win brands over. A new survey finds innovators forging more partnerships even as performance demands rise and offtake agreements stall. As tensions flare over Bangladesh’s minimum wage, here's the latest on factory closures, brand commitments and government relief.