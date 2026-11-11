Cottage Lake families urge Northshore SD to rework closure proposals

Families in Woodinville are urging the Northshore School District to reconsider a proposal to close neighborhood schools.

The district is wrapping up a series of meetings at the campuses that could be impacted, and on Tuesday, the final forum was held at Cottage Lake Elementary School.

The district is wrapping up a series of meetings at the campuses that could be impacted, and on Tuesday, the final forum was held at Cottage Lake Elementary School. A district committee has recommended closing Cottage Lake and dividing its students among three different schools.

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"Our first thought was, ‘What was going to happen to the kids in our community that really see this as a safe haven? ' One out of four children in our school are on some sort of disability support program," parent Kelsey Bannon told KOMO News. This comes amid a district restructuring plan and a steep drop in enrollment the district attributes, in part, to lower birth rates.

"The district does not want to do this to any community. And, these are tough decisions that have to be made," Superintendent, Dr. Justin Irish explained.

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"While this is not primarily a budget pressure now, eventually it will be for our district," an official explained. "Our district will be in a deficit spending pattern again, simply because the way the funding formula is, the state of state revenue and the state's economy. " Parents like Bannon believe instead of closures, Cottage Lake could be used as a model for improving disability programming districtwide.

"We’d like to come up with more creative solutions than just closing a school, which is permanent, irreversible," Bannon added. EDAC will make its final recommendations to the school board next year and the board will make it's decision on closures in early March.

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