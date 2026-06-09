Cotswolds Property Prices Tumble as Pandemic Boom Fades

House prices in the Cotswolds have fallen 12% since late 2022, ending a pandemic-driven surge. Sellers cut prices on luxury properties as rising mortgage rates and economic uncertainty dampen demand. International buyers offer some resilience, but the rural dream grows costlier.

The Cotswolds , a picturesque region in the English countryside, experienced a housing boom during the pandemic as city dwellers sought rural retreats in the 'race for space'.

However, that trend has reversed sharply, with property values dropping 12% from late 2022 through the end of 2025, according to estate agents Savills. This decline follows a nearly 20% surge in country house prices between 2020 and 2022 when Covid-19 lockdowns drove demand for spacious homes. The downturn reflects broader economic pressures, including rising mortgage rates and uncertainty following the 2022 mini-Budget, which triggered turmoil in financial markets.

Many sellers have been forced to reduce prices to attract buyers, with dozens of high-end properties in the Cotswolds seeing cuts in recent months. Examples of price reductions abound. A five-bedroom property in Wyck Rissington, Gloucestershire, featuring equestrian facilities on 15 acres, was listed for £8 million in September 2024 but reduced by 10% to £7.2 million in February 2025.

Another estate, a six-bedroom farmhouse and five-bedroom cottage on 191 acres in Great Rollright, dropped from £4.4 million to £3.95 million between October 2024 and May 2025. In Upper Oddington, a stone-built five-bedroom house fell from £2.25 million to £2.05 million, a 9% cut, between February and May 2025. A five-bedroom detached house in Tetbury, last sold for £685,000 in 2020, was listed at £1.2 million in January but reduced to £1.1 million in March 2025.

Woodstock has seen the steepest drop in buyer demand since 2021, with a 54% fall, according to PropCast Market Heat data. Malmesbury and Shipston-on-Stour followed with 52% and 50% declines, respectively. The price correction stems from a perfect storm of factors. Higher mortgage rates, fueled by inflation from global energy disruptions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, have made borrowing costlier.

Additionally, buyers have grown more selective, prioritizing properties with architectural integrity, sympathetic restoration, privacy, and connectivity. Elizabeth D'Allemagne of Butler Sherborn described the market as 'recalibrating', with the 2021 frenzy firmly in the rearview mirror. Jess Simpson of Stoneacre Advisors noted a significant drop in buyers willing to undertake renovation work and widespread overvaluation.

However, areas like Burford and Moreton-in-Marsh are faring better, attracting wealthy international cash buyers who do not require mortgages. International buyers accounted for over 20% of sales above £1.5 million in the Cotswolds, nearly double the regional average and higher than the 12% average of the previous five years. Despite the downturn, prices remain above pre-pandemic levels, with net growth of 4% between March 2020 and end of 2025, according to Savills.

The market is stabilizing after mid-2025 declines, but the dream of rural life has become more elusive for ordinary buyers. The Cotswolds still holds allure for the affluent, but the era of rapid price appreciation appears to have paused. As economic headwinds persist, sellers are adjusting expectations, and buyers are finding more negotiating power. The region's long-term appeal remains, but the froth of the pandemic years has receded, leaving a more balanced but still exclusive market





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