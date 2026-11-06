Cotswolds Property Prices Surge as Hollywood Stars Drive Market Boom

Hollywood celebrities like Sydney Sweeney and Harry and Meghan Markle are driving up Cotswolds housing and hospitality costs, displacing traditional travelers.

The Cotswolds region in England is experiencing a significant shift in its tourism and real estate dynamics, driven largely by an influx of high-profile international celebrities. While the area has long attracted literary and royal figures, recent years have seen a sharp rise in demand from Hollywood stars and global entertainment icons, fundamentally altering the local economic landscape.

Hollywood Elite Displaces Traditional Travelers

Actress Sydney Sweeney has intensified these market pressures by actively house-hunting in the tiny village of Little Tew. She joined a growing list of famous residents including actress Ellen DeGeneres, her wife Portia de Rossi, pop icons Beyonce and Jay-Z, former Vice President candidate JD Vance, and Taylor Swift, who all utilized the area during her 2024 Eras Tour. The arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who moved from Montecito, California, to the Cotswolds in late August after a reported £10 million budget search, further solidified the region's status as a luxury enclave for the ultra-wealthy.

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Surging Costs in Hospitality and Housing

The economic impact on local establishments is immediate and severe, with prices rising well above national averages. A pint of local beer in the Cotswolds now costs approximately £6.30, which is 80 pence more than the UK average. Dining out has also become a premium expense, with a standard Sunday roast costing around £25, while popular gastropubs hike prices to approximately £35. Self-catering properties for a family of four can cost around £1,500 during summer months, doubling for last-minute bookings.

Luxury Accommodation Commands Premium Rates

Premium lodging options have redefined the cost of staying in the region, pushing out mid-range options. The Bell pub in Charlbury, known to be favored by Queen Camilla, charges £477 for a night in December, with a weekend stay including lunch exceeding £1,000 for two people. Similarly, The Bull on Sheep Street, which has hosted figures like Robbie Williams and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, charges £480 for a weekend stay even in January. These rates reflect a broader trend where traditional hospitality venues are being overshadowed by high-end offerings.

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Future Investment and Market Expansion

Major commercial investments are further accelerating the displacement of affordable tourism options. The high-end cabin brand CABÜ is scheduled to open a £24 million resort near Soho Farmhouse next year. Soho Farmhouse itself has been a central hub for celebrity socializing since opening in 2015, with luxury cabins costing up to £1,200 a night. Members-only access and high nightly rates ensure that the region caters primarily to an elite demographic, leaving traditional camp-sites and B&Bs struggling to compete with the new influx of gastropubs and luxury resorts.

Long-term Economic Consequences for Locals

Residents and long-term visitors are expressing concern over the rapid inflation of costs that accompanies this new era of celebrity tourism. The charm that once defined the 800 square miles of countryside for everyone from Winston Churchill to JRR Tolkien is now priced out of reach for many. As celebrities like Sydney Sweeney split time between England and US properties in Los Angeles and the Florida Keys, the demand for exclusive English country retreats is expected to remain high, ensuring that the Cotswolds will likely become even more expensive in the coming years.