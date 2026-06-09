Cotswolds Property Market Slumps After Pandemic Boom Amid Rising Mortgage Costs

Luxury home prices in the Cotswolds have fallen 12 percent since late 2022, reversing gains made during the pandemic as rising mortgage rates and economic uncertainty deter buyers, especially at the high end.

The Cotswolds , an exclusive region in the English countryside, experienced a significant surge in house prices during the pandemic as urban dwellers sought rural living in what was termed the "race for space.

" However, according to estate agents Savills, property values have since declined by 12 percent between late 2022 and the end of last year, suggesting the market may have peaked. This reversal follows a period where prices for country houses in the area rose by nearly a fifth between 2020 and 2022.

Recent data from PropCast Market Heat indicates a sharp drop in buyer interest, with Woodstock seeing a 54 percent fall since 2021, Malmesbury a 52 percent drop, and Shipston-on-Stour a 50 percent decrease. Numerous high-end properties have had to reduce their asking prices to attract buyers amid economic uncertainty.

For example, a five-bedroom house with equestrian facilities on 15 acres in Wyck Rissington was initially listed for £8 million in September but was reduced by 10 percent to £7.2 million by February. A six-bedroom farmhouse and a five-bedroom cottage across 191 acres in Great Rollright dropped from £4.4 million to £3.95 million.

Similarly, a stone-built five-bedroom home in Upper Oddington was cut from £2.25 million to £2.05 million, and a five-bedroom detached house in Tetbury fell from £1.2 million to £1.1 million after having sold for £685,000 in 2020. The decline is attributed to rising mortgage rates, a consequence of inflation driven by global energy supply disruptions following the US-Israeli conflict with Iran that began in February.

This "perfect storm" has drastically reduced the number of buyers seeking country houses, partly because they are less willing to undertake renovation work and due to widespread overvaluation and unrealistic pricing, as noted by property experts Elizabeth D'Allemagne of Butler Sherborn and Jess Simpson of Stoneacre Advisors. Buyers at the top end now prioritize architectural integrity, sympathetic restoration, privacy, and connectivity.

The market instability was exacerbated by the September 2022 mini-Budget, which triggered economic turmoil and a spike in borrowing costs, with price falls accelerating through mid-2025 amid uncertainty before the November Budget. Despite the overall 12 percent drop since the mini-Budget, net growth from March 2020 to the end of 2025 remains at 4 percent. Areas like Burford and Moreton-in-Marsh are performing better due to their appeal to wealthy international cash buyers who are less affected by mortgage rates.

International buyers accounted for just over a fifth of sales above £1.5 million in the Cotswolds, nearly double the proportion in wider regional markets and higher than the 12 percent five-year average. The highest value markets are concentrated in the north and west, including Burford, Stow-on-the-Wold, and Kemble





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cotswolds Property Market House Prices Pandemic Boom Mortgage Rates High-End Homes Buyer Demand Savills Estate Agents Rural England

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peter Phillips Marries Harriet Sperling in Rain‑Soaked Cotswolds Ceremony, Young Lena Tindall Steals the ShowPeter Phillips, 19th in line to the British throne, wed NHS nurse Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church in Kemble. The private ceremony saw a rainy backdrop, playful antics from seven‑year‑old Lena Tindall with a unicorn umbrella, and notable royal attendees, while Prince Harry and Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor were absent.

Read more »

Pennsylvania unclaimed property auction brings in more than $450,000Pennsylvania's latest unclaimed property auction generated more than $450,000, with proceeds remaining available to the rightful owners of the items sold, accor

Read more »

Zara Tindall Welcomes Family at Brother Peter Phillips' Cotswolds Wedding Amid Royal ControversyZara Tindall was the life and soul at her brother Peter Phillips' intimate wedding, embracing Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie amid ongoing scrutiny over the sisters' rent-free royal apartments. The ceremony in Gloucestershire saw King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Princess of Wales in attendance, while Prince Harry was notably absent.

Read more »

Zara Tindall Emerges as Family Unifier at Brother Peter Phillips' Cotswolds WeddingAt the intimate wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, Zara Tindall was seen as the life of the party, embracing nieces Beatrice and Eugenie and leading her children in warm greetings, showcasing family bonds amid recent royal controversies.

Read more »