Cotswolds Property Boom Fades as Residents Celebrate End of Celebrity Invasion

The Cotswolds, once a haven for celebrities and the wealthy, is seeing a sharp decline in property demand and prices, much to the relief of long-term residents who complained of invasion and rising costs.

The Cotswolds, a picturesque region in England known for its rolling hills and honey-colored stone villages, has long been a sanctuary for those seeking tranquility away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

However, in recent years, the area has experienced a surge in popularity, particularly among celebrities and wealthy individuals who flocked there during the pandemic in search of more space. This influx has driven up property prices and transformed the local culture, leading to resentment among long-term residents who feel their beloved towns have been overrun. Yet, the tide may be turning.

According to estate agents Savills, demand for homes in the Cotswolds most sought-after postcodes has plummeted, with prices dropping by 12 percent between late 2022 and the end of last year. Woodstock, a historic market town, has seen the sharpest decline in interest, with a staggering 54 percent fall since 2021. Local shop owners and residents have expressed mixed feelings, with some lamenting that the area has lost its charm and become too expensive for ordinary people.

Christian Schofield, a 49-year-old surveyor who moved to Woodstock 15 years ago, described the transformation as akin to living in central London. He noted that the area has become excessively trendy, with prices skyrocketing, making it unaffordable for normal people. He questioned whether a barn is really worth 3 million pounds, highlighting the disconnect between the inflated market and realistic valuations.

Geoff Naf, owner of Woodstock Butchers, echoed these sentiments, stating that the area no longer appeals to those who lived there before it became fashionable. He observed that tourists come to catch a glimpse of celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, who purchased a 43-acre property for 15 million pounds in 2024, but they do not spend money in local businesses.

The proximity of Soho Farmhouse, an exclusive private members club, further exacerbates the struggle for local establishments, as visitors often prefer to dine and socialize there. The economic challenges have forced some businesses to close. Johanna Moss, who ran a family-owned cafe for 16 years, has had to sell the business due to shrinking margins and rising costs.

Additionally, Woodstock may lose its only post office within a few years, as the postmaster, Mr. Lally, has decided not to renew the lease expiring in 2028. He warned that losing the post office would be a nightmare for the town, as it is nearly impossible to regain such a service once it is gone.

Meanwhile, dozens of high-end properties across the Cotswolds have had their prices cut as sellers struggle to find buyers amid economic uncertainty. The celebrity allure persists, however, with figures like Kate Moss, Simon Cowell, and Ellen DeGeneres owning grand homes in the area. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly on the verge of purchasing 18 acres in Oxfordshire for a spectacular rural estate, continuing the trend of American celebrities being drawn to the Cotswolds.

Despite the recent market downturn, the region remains a coveted location for the wealthy, but the local community faces an uncertain future as affordability and charm decline





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