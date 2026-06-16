Cotswolds Loses Luster: Demand Plummets as Residents Decry Celebrity Invasion

The Cotswolds, once a pandemic-era hotspot for celebrities and wealthy buyers, sees demand drop by 12% as locals complain about lost charm and unaffordable prices. Business owners struggle, and even high-profile properties face price cuts.

The Cotswolds , a picturesque region in England known for its rolling hills and honey-colored stone cottages, has long been a haven for celebrities and the ultra-wealthy seeking a countryside retreat.

However, after years of complaints from local residents about the influx of famous faces and soaring property prices, the tide appears to be turning. Demand for homes in this exclusive enclave has dropped significantly, with prices falling by 12% between late 2022 and the end of last year, according to estate agents Savills. This decline marks a stark reversal from the pandemic-era boom when the so-called race for space drove values to record highs.

Woodstock, a historic market town in the Cotswolds, has experienced the steepest decline in buyer interest, with demand falling by 54% since 2021. Local business owners and residents have expressed relief mixed with concern. Christian Schofield, a 49-year-old surveyor who moved to Woodstock 15 years ago, told the Daily Mail that the area has lost its charm. It has become too trendy, he said, comparing it to central London.

He noted that prices have skyrocketed, making it unaffordable for ordinary people. Everything is more expensive. I think people are waking up and maybe thinking, is that barn really worth 3 million pounds? Normal people just cannot afford to live here anymore.

The pandemic-fueled price surge was interrupted by the mini-Budget of September 2022, which triggered economic turmoil and a spike in mortgage rates. Since then, the market has cooled. Savills reported that international buyers accounted for just over a fifth of sales above 1.5 million pounds in the Cotswolds, while nearly half of buyers come from London.

However, the influx of wealthy outsiders has not translated into sustained prosperity for local businesses. Geoff Naf, 57, owner of Woodstock Butchers, said tourists now visit hoping to spot celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, who bought a 43-acre property for 15 million pounds in 2024, but they do not spend money in the town. With the exclusive Soho Farmhouse members club nearby, local shops and cafes struggle to attract customers.

Johanna Moss, 55, who ran a family-owned café for 16 years, has been forced to sell the business. It has gotten harder, margins are hard to work with, everything goes up, she said. The town also faces the loss of its only post office. The postmaster, Mr Lally, said the lease expires in 2028 and he will not renew.

The town will suffer because once you lose a post office it is a nightmare to get it back, you never get it back. It is just not feasible.

Meanwhile, dozens of high-end properties across the Cotswolds have seen price cuts as sellers struggle to find buyers amid economic uncertainty. Despite the slowdown, the area remains a magnet for celebrities. Supermodel Kate Moss has owned a 10-bedroom Grade II-listed manor in Little Faringdon for over two decades. Simon Cowell and Ellen DeGeneres have also snapped up grand homes.

DeGeneres and de Rossi listed their refurbished estate for sale at 22 million pounds last July but took it off the market six months later in January after failing to find a buyer. Most recently, Beyonce and Jay-Z are reportedly on the verge of buying 18 acres in Oxfordshire for a spectacular rural estate, continuing the trend of American celebrities being drawn to the fashionable Cotswolds. For long-time residents, the changing fortunes of the area bring mixed feelings.

Some welcome the cooling market as a chance to restore affordability and local character. Others worry about the economic impact on small businesses and essential services. As the Cotswolds grapples with its identity, the lesson may be that too much glamour can be as damaging as too little. The race for space that once boosted the region now seems to have run its course, leaving locals to ponder the true cost of celebrity cachet





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cotswolds Property Market Celebrities Housing Demand Rural Exodus

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

L.A. County judge loses reelection bid in dramatic raceDeputy district attorney Tal Khan Valbuena defeated his opponent Superior Court Judge Robert Draper, who faces misconduct allegations.

Read more »

David Beckham's Cotswolds home may be an E-shaped tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIRoyal historians have revealed that David Beckham's Cotswolds home may have been designed in the shape of a letter 'E' as a form of homage to Queen Elizabeth II. The revelation comes as Royal historians say in the reign of Elizabeth I, such a move by wealthy subjects was a form of 'political flattery' to win favour from the monarch.

Read more »

David Beckham's Cotswolds Home: A Modern Elizabethan Tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIDavid Beckham's Cotswolds home, designed in the shape of an E, is believed to honor Queen Elizabeth II, echoing a Tudor trend of architectural flattery. Historians compare it to Elizabethan prodigy houses built by courtiers to gain royal favor.

Read more »

Florida State Loses DB Commitment As SEC Program PushesThe Florida State Seminoles take a hit on the recruiting trail.

Read more »