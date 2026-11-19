Discover US towns that rival the Cotswolds, including Chester in Vermont, Princeton in New Jersey and Litchfield in Connecticut, all with English-style charm.

Travelers who love the look of the Cotswolds in England do not need to cross the Atlantic to find something similar. The English region has become a favorite of US celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Beyonce, Jay-Z and actress Sydney Sweeney. Several towns on American soil offer a comparable mix of thatched cottages, rolling farmland, cute shopping streets and traditional pubs.

The list of Cotswolds lookalikes includes Chester in Vermont, Princeton in New Jersey, Litchfield in Connecticut and Forest Hills in Queens, New York City. Each place offers a different version of the English countryside feel, from stone houses to red brick streets and garden-style neighborhoods.

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Chester Vermont Offers Cotswold Stone Architecture

Chester, in the US state of Vermont, looks more like the Cotswolds than any other town in the United States. The town has pre-Civil War homes, a schoolhouse and a church made from local stone, and a house built in 1838 in the Stone Village in North Chester.

The building style, known as 'snecked ashlar', takes its heritage from Scottish and Irish masonry techniques rather than English ones. Visitors can still enjoy a pint at MacLaomainn's Scottish Pub to soak up the British atmosphere. The surrounding landscape features gentle ancient hills and beautiful trees.

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Chester has been dubbed 'Vermont's antique capital' because of the cute shops selling old treasures that line Main Street. For a stay with a longer history, the Chester Inn dates back to 1780 and reflects the state's past.

Princeton and Litchfield Recreate English Village Charm

Princeton, New Jersey, offers red brick houses, traditional streetlamps and rustic-looking shops that can resemble a chocolate-box English town. Nassau Street and Palmer Square are the best places to see English-style brickwork in the town.

Princeton University, the home of America's fourth oldest educational institution, is also the only Ivy League school in New Jersey. Its buildings were constructed in the mid-1700s, and Blair Arch dates to the 18th century. East Pyne Hall, an example of Gothic Revival architecture, has a look that many visitors compare to Hogwarts. Palmer Square West was built in the 1930s but still has a classic English rural town feel.

Litchfield, a historic New England town dating back to 1719, lies in Litchfield County, Connecticut, and is only two hours' drive from New York City. Its rolling hills, red brick buildings, wooden clad roods and perfectly manicured topiary give it an English appearance.

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Forest Hills Queens Brings Garden Village Style to New York

Forest Hills in Queens, part of New York City, has a green area based on an English garden village, which makes it one of the most unexpected Cotswolds lookalikes in the United States. Its Tudor-style buildings and tree-lined streets give the neighborhood a distinct look.

The Forest Hills Gardens area was landscaped in 1910 and designed to mimic the ambience of an English garden village. Local estate agents describe the atmosphere as 'urban bucolic', with Manhattan just half an hour away on public transport.

Litchfield is also a practical weekend escape for residents of the northeast coast. The town is home to the first law school in America, which sits close to the town green, and the former 1890 courthouse is now a trendy bar called The Abner. Belden House and Mews, a 19th-century mansion, now operates as a hotel.