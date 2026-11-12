Cotswolds Dating Reality: A Retired Engineer's Encounter with Affluent Women

A retired engineering entrepreneur details his unexpected journey into high-society dating in the Cotswolds, revealing the stark contrasts between wealthy women's lifestyles and his search for genuine connection after decades of marriage.

A retired engineer ing entrepreneur moved to the Cotswolds in 2021 seeking a permanent partner after a 40-year marriage ended. Divorced, independently wealthy, and in his mid-60s, he assumed his life experience would simplify modern romance. He was profoundly mistaken about the complexities of the dating scene among affluent women in this specific region of England.

Affluent Women In The Cotswolds

Within months of relocating to Oxfordshire, the author found himself immersed in a world mirroring the lavish lifestyle depicted in the Disney+ series Rivals. This demographic consists of successful women including doctors, lawyers, accountants, and business owners. They reside in honey-stone houses, drive expensive vehicles, and invest significantly in personal grooming, including Botox and fillers.

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The author, who founded and later sold an engineering consulting firm, noted the stark contrast between his background and this polished environment. He maintains his physique through twice-weekly golf sessions and weekly personal training. Despite his confidence in his appearance, including his full head of hair and blue eyes, he found the social rules governing these interactions to be entirely opaque and confusing.

Red Flags And Narcotics

One initial encounter involved a glamorous blonde met through a national newspaper dating platform. She appeared to meet all his criteria, citing a past relationship with a well-known sportsman. However, she concealed that cocaine was a central element of her social routine. Living in a village approximately 30 minutes from his home, she engaged in suspicious behavior during a kitchen supper, repeatedly disappearing to the bathroom.

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Her erratic excitement revealed her drug use to the author. She offered him cocaine, which he firmly refused. Although she invited him to stay over, the evening concluded with only a cuddle. On a subsequent visit to his residence, she casually inquired if he had any cocaine available. This blatant disregard for boundaries served as an immediate red flag, leading him to end the relationship via message before she blocked him.

Fast-Tracking Marriage

Another extreme experience involved a freshly minted heiress encountered via the Classic FM dating website. This individual displayed a determination to bypass traditional courtship rituals entirely. She aimed to fast-track the relationship from casual dating to selecting a marital home within just two months of their first meeting.

Despite her mousey appearance, characterized by chic grey hair and a decades-old Volvo, she proceeded with aggressive intentions. Their second date took place at a pub in Stow-on-the-Wold. She arrived clutching property particulars for seven-figure homes, including Cotswold stone cottages in Gloucestershire. This rapid escalation highlighted the transactional nature of some high-society romantic pursuits.

The Emotional Tap Strategy

The author describes a prevalent approach in this social circle as having a man on an emotional tap. This involves switching a partner on for weekend sex, kitchen suppers, or smart social events. The connection is then switched off when girlfriends, work, or other priorities take precedence. This inconsistent availability left him questioning the authenticity of the connections.

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He admits to dating multiple women simultaneously and enjoying the attention. However, after dozens of encounters, he began to doubt whether these women sought conventional, long-term relationships. The Cotswolds dating scene, he concludes, operates on unfathomable rules that differ significantly from conventional romantic expectations, leaving him wary of future engagements.