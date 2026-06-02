Cotswold Passivhaus eco‑home returns to market with £3.25 million price tag and zero heating bills

Underhill House, the first certified Passivhaus in England, is listed for £3.25 million after previous sale at £1.4 million. The underground six‑bedroom home features airtight construction, solar power and a heat‑recovering ventilation system that eliminates conventional heating costs.

A remarkable eco‑friendly residence that was first showcased on a popular television series has re‑entered the market with a price that reflects both its architectural significance and its ultra‑low operating costs.

Underhill House, a six‑bedroom dwelling nestled in the Cotswolds, was originally constructed in 2010 by the architect duo Helen and Chris Seymour‑Smith. The project was celebrated as England's first certified Passivhaus, a standard that demands exceptional airtightness and thermal performance. The designers achieved an airtightness level comparable to a tiny squash‑ball hole, meaning the building loses virtually no heat to the outside.

The home is cut into a hillside, hidden from view and sitting beside a restored three‑hundred‑year‑old stone barn that once housed a shepherd and, according to local lore, a famous pop drummer. By embedding the house in the earth and wrapping it in heavily insulated concrete, the structure remains almost invisible against the rolling countryside while providing a stable internal temperature throughout the year. The Passivhaus credentials mean that traditional central heating is unnecessary.

Instead, warmth is generated by solar panels on the roof, domestic appliances, occupants and a sophisticated mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) system that circulates warm air and extracts heat from outgoing stale air. Grand Designs reported that the MVHR maintains an indoor climate of roughly twenty degrees Celsius even in the depth of winter, and that snow accumulating on the external glazing can remain unmelted for days while the interior stays comfortable.

Electricity costs are effectively zero, apart from a modest annual charge of three hundred pounds for firewood logs and the regular replacement of the MVHR filter. The current owner, Glenn Jones, has expressed a sense of pride in living without heating bills, describing his situation as phenomenally snug during a period of rising energy prices.

The property offers a generous amount of living space: six bedrooms, five bathrooms, five reception rooms, a cinema suite and half an acre of landscaped grounds. After the original owners sold the house in 2012 for one point four million pounds - more than double the construction cost - it has now been listed for three point two five million pounds.

The listing describes Underhill House as one of the most architecturally and environmentally important private homes ever built in the English countryside, highlighting its role in setting a new benchmark for sustainable rural architecture. Although the price is high, potential buyers are attracted by the unique combination of cutting‑edge green technology, minimal running costs and the prestige of owning a pioneering Passivhaus.

The house stands as a tangible example of how ambitious design can merge luxury living with environmental stewardship, offering a glimpse of what future housing might look like when energy efficiency is placed at the forefront of construction





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