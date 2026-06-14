Cote d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

The 11th game of the 2026 World Cup takes place in Philadelphia.

Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador will both be confident of victory. | Florencia Tan Jun/FIFA/Getty Images, Mitchell Leff/Getty Images, Joosep Martinson/FIFA/Getty Imagesstage for the first time in 12 years, taking on an Ecuador side who is trying to establish itself as a regular at the biggest tournament in soccer.

Only Ecuador has ever made it through to the knockout stages, but the expanded 2026 edition provides a platform for both to advance beyond the groups. Côte d’Ivoire is ranked 10 places below Ecuador in FIFA’s world rankings, so it is the underdog heading into the game at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia. Warm-up wins over South Korea, Scotland and tournament favorites France means Côte d’Ivoire confidence is high, but Ecuador has also won four out of its last five.

There could be goals for each side here with an exciting game in prospect. Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025.

A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.





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